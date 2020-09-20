Be Clear About What You Want – Tanuj Kewalramani

“To get something you never had, you have to do something you’ve never done.”

Tanuj Kewalramani, a popular model overcame all the odds and is living his dream of becoming a fashion icon. Being a kid, he always wanted to get into modelling but he stayed away from it because of his excessive body weight.

Have you ever faced a problem that actually provided you with an opportunity to learn, grow and move forward in a better way? I’m sure we’ve all been there, however most of the time we fail to recognize these opportunities because we’re too transfixed on our problem. We worry, we fret, and we stress about the consequences of this problem, and subsequently fail to see the value of having this problem in the first place. Opportunity. We all love that word. It is a word that inspires hope, as well as something we can wish upon to make our lives better. It is a single event that will smash into us, enlighten us, and take us away on its fluffy-feathered wings where we will live happily ever after.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for most of us. You can’t be perfect. You can’t do everything yourself. You can’t create a business or live the life of your dreams or make a lot of money if you don’t know your weaknesses, strengths and passions. If you know your limits and what you are capable of, you will know exactly what you need. Once you begin to know yourself, you will realize your weakness and you can fill these weaknesses with others people strength says Tanuj Kewalramani.

Surround yourself with success.

There is a saying: “You earn the average income of the 5 people you spend the most time with”. Your environment is crucial to your happiness. Successful people have winning habits, strategies and ‘attractive’ personalities. By spending time with them, you will subconsciously start to model these behaviors. Likewise, negative people significantly impact their surroundings, often lacking ambition and spreading pessimistic thoughts.

Be clear about what you want

When you don’t really know what you want it is hard to know when an opportunity for something better has arrived. Clarity gives you focus and direction, vagueness is like driving around in a dark cloud with no idea where you are going. Finding your clarity starts with tuning in to your emotions. A lack of clarity often comes from not trusting your own feelings. When you are weighing various options in your mind, ask yourself how one option compares to the other in terms of your emotions.

Take a chance

We need to become yes-people (almost). Say yes when you perceive these prompts. Say yes to new life. Say yes to experience. Don’t say yes to everything, though, saying yes to every opportunity will burn you out completely. Trust your gut, it will take you down the path that is right for you.

Taking opportunities can be scary, some of them definitely are. To achieve anything in life, we need to take a chance. The beauty of taking chances, is that anything can happen. You might fall, get hurt, or be embarrassed, but what if you could experience something that is completely mind-blowing and changes your life forever.

Do you want to be at the right place at the right time? Adopt these habits to make sure opportunity comes knocking.?

Everyone hears about that person who is “in the right place at the right time.” Maybe you know someone who seems to be that person all of the time. We have those friends who walk right into the perfect job and achieve the right promotions as if they have a crystal pointing them in the right direction. They get awarded the best projects and their presentations get praise and standing ovations from the special guests who showed up to hear them.