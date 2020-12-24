Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You have to be an odd to be number one - Dr. Seuss

Difference is everywhere.. there are so many lives in the world. Lot of variations in each and everything. Everything is unique. If we take our fingers, our finger prints everything differs from the other. This is applicable to all human beings too. Everyone is unique with their own habits, character. No worries about your variations, sometimes these variations emphasis you.

Be happy to be odd in the group. That’s your identification. In the end nobody is going to talk about your difference, everyone will talk about what you did in life, what you achieve in your life. Never worry about anything, do you want and do what you can. Try your best, to be your best. No more worries of being odd, be happy that you are not in the flock of sheep. Proud to be an odd for easy identity.

