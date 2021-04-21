Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Be an oak tree…

Don't dwell with your problems, stand still... stand for your purpose of living !!

The strongest oak of the forest is not the one that is protected from the storm and hidden from the sun. It’s the one that stands in the open where it is compelled to struggle for its existence against the winds, the rain and the scorching sun

– Napoleon Hill

Not only the oak tree facing so many struggles to exist, but we the human beings facing enormous issues in our life. So many failures, economic crisis, obstacles, unhealthy relationship.. much more !! But we won’t stand like an oak tree, standing still… We were ruined by our problems and it took much time for us to come back. Stop being ruined, stop worrying, stop beating yourself. Just think how long you will worry ?! How long you dwell in the past ?! What are the benefits you will get ?! The answer is nothing!!!

Worrying, dwelling in the past won’t do much in your life. Its waste time, your energy. And most it steals your happiness. Live is to live & enjoy. Stand like an oak tree and stand still. Problems will come, people will let you down, pull you down. Never ever worry for that. Stand still.. let your problems move as passing clouds.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

