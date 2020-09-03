“Be a ninja with your calendar.” With Tyler Gallagher & Bridgette Boucha

There are a million other people who do what you do. Stand out by being yourself. All of yourself. Wave your weird flag, create meaningful relationships and deliver your services like ONLY YOU CAN. Gone are the days of business as usual. Shine bright! You can’t say the wrong thing to the right person. Not everyone is for you and that’s actually a good thing.

As part of our series about what one should look for when hiring a financial planner or adviser, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bridgette Boucha (boo-shay).

Bridgette is a seeker of expansion. As a CPA, former corporate CFO, who left her traditional corporate career in pursuit of greater impact and fulfillment, she has had to redefine both failure and success, get scrappy with her finances, and step into the world of entrepreneurship with her head and HEART wide open.

She founded The Betterment Project with one concept in mind: Money Management is Self Care. As a profitability coach, she helps entrepreneurs manage their most important resources: time and money so they can turn it into more time and money. She enthusiastically coaches, mentors, speaks and facilitates experiences designed to empower you to use money as a tool to live the abundant, fulfilling and limitless life that you deserve.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was a gold star chaser. As such, stepping into my career as an Accountant meant I had one goal in mind: CFO. I did all “the right things” to get me there. Volunteered for everything, worked countless weekends, relocated from MN to GA (still here!), and by 30 years old I had reached my coveted role of CFO. I LOVED EVERY MINUTE of it…until 4 years in when I started to feel disconnected to my mission. To be clear, I had no earthly idea what my mission was at this time, however, I knew my fulfillment had dwindled, my alignment felt off and there was some sort of unlived life inside me dying to shine. I owed it to myself to explore this and I’m forever grateful I did. Money is a renewable resource; time is not. In order to live in our fullest expression, we must honor the life we create for ourselves by making choices that support it. Your mission is greater than your fear; your business is your vehicle to deliver that mission. I’m a financial unicorn; I make the nightmares go away and I replace them with gold stars, not just for me, but for the high performers out there dying to shine.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

Yes! I made what I now know to be the most COMMON mistake for entrepreneurs: I undercharged. You see I was used to managing corporate money, not creating my own. I had to do some serious work on my money mindset to start charging my worth. You don’t price based on the hours it takes you, you price based on the power of the transformation and the problem you solve. If you’re reading this, raise your prices.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Absolutely! As an entrepreneur who serves and supports other entrepreneurs, I quickly realized that there is no long-term success in your business when you don’t have visibility and strategy with your money. Have a killer launch, but you run out of money in a couple months and scramble to launch something? Hire someone, but have no idea how much to pay them? How long to pay them? Not sure how much to invest in your business, save, spend, pay out? Yep, we go there. The Betterment Project has exactly what you need to scale your business…. responsibly and abundantly. You get a team, a duo, that meets you where you are and helps you get where you want to go. CFO + bookkeeping = more PROFITABLE you!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

When I left corporate, all I wanted to do was silence my environment and cover my bills. I was burned out. I was even known to say “I used to be a people person until people ruined it”☺ The reality is that none of that embodied me in my truest self. I love to learn, I love people, I love to think and play big. The gamechanger? I invested in myself. Coaches, mentors, masterminds. I got in the rooms with high performers who challenged me to level up, think big and make things happen. Everything changed for the better. Invest in something that nobody can ever take away from you: Yourself.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

Be a ninja with your calendar. Block time for planning and playing. Yes, playing. You’re not a robot. You are a multi-passionate human who deserves to run a profitable busines while living a full life. Get your energy right. How do you want to show up for your clients? Do what you have to do to get into “state” before you serve. I have a pre-zoom ritual: music, dancing, singing along. Trust me, both you and your clients will benefit from your vibe. There are a million other people who do what you do. Stand out by being yourself. All of yourself. Wave your weird flag, create meaningful relationships and deliver your services like ONLY YOU CAN. Gone are the days of business as usual. Shine bright! You can’t say the wrong thing to the right person. Not everyone is for you and that’s actually a good thing.

Ok. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now move to the core focus of our interview. As an “finance insider”, you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial advisor (not you :-)), which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

Connection. What is the vibe when you speak to this person? Does it sound/feel scripted or is there a conversational nature? Are they speaking in terms that help you understand or leave you feeling like you need to google that later? You need to talk to this person about your 2nd most important resource (time being 1st, money being 2nd) so feeling connected, safe and supported will be very important as you build your financial future. (In)credibility. Sure, there are certifications (credibility), but find out what LinkedIn won’t tell you (incredibility). Why do they do what they do? Who do they serve and why does it matter? What problem do they solve? How have they helped someone in a similar situation to yours? What are the successes / lessons learned with that experience Interest and authenticity. They should ask a lot of questions, take notes and reference them throughout your conversation. Doesn’t it bug you when a server doesn’t write down your order at a restaurant? You fear they’ll get it all wrong so if you’re worried about your meal being wrong you should certainly worry about leaving your financial future up to memory. Structure. Get full transparency of the expectations of your engagement including frequency of meetings, fees and commission structure and access/availability to your advisor and your information. Candid questions. Pretend I’m your closest relative (without any conflict of interest clause ☺ ) Based on what you know about my financial situation, my goals, and what I can afford, what services do I truly need at this time? A good advisor will meet you where you are, educate you on your options and ultimately do what’s best for your long-term financial future based on your agenda, not theirs.

I think most people think that financial advisors are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial advisor and why? Can you give an example?

When you have a life change (marriage, divorce, children, buying a house) or you have an income change (salary increase, received inheritance, starting a new business). We all think we want more money, but if we’re not mindful about how we manage it when we get it, we might lose the opportunity to make the money work for us. We need visibility and guidance to help us understand how to make that happen. Often times our spending doesn’t match up with the lifestyle we truly want. Look at your bank account and you’ll quickly see your priorities. If so, it’s time to recalibrate!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Chris Harder is a personal mentor of mine. I joined he and his wife, Lori Harder, for their Fast Foundations Mastermind. The experience was a game changer. Chris’ tag line is “When good people make good money, they do great things”. Money, wealth and abundance are not only tools for you, but the ripple effect you can make on the world around you is far greater and more fulfilling than you can ever imagine. Check out For the Love of Money podcast (Chris Harder) and Earn Your Happy podcast (Lori Harder)

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d want everyone to edit their story. Society doesn’t get to tell us what success looks like; we have to be brave enough to redefine it and take action towards it reguarly. The 1st of every month, grab a notebook and set your intentions for the upcoming month. Examples below.

What to accomplish?

What to try?

What to learn?

How to love?

Who to connect with?

How to serve?

How to honor your body?

January would be entitled “Chapter 1 of 12: Limitless” February would be “Chapter 2 of 12: Expansion” and so on using power words that speak to you. I freaking love this idea!!!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@lifewithcoachb

www.bridgetteboucha.com

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.