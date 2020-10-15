Be a Light in the Darkness

It is my honour and my pleasure to re-introduce to you, one of the most energetically plugged in, and compassionate of individuals on the entire face of this planet…Jon Park Wheeler!



Last week I had the immense pleasure of reshowcasing Jon on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show! It is not uncommon for me to reinterview previous guests as was the case for Jon, given his fierce commitment and his massive expansion to perpetual growth; both as a professional and as a human being. My favourite kind of people!



Interviewing Jon was a tremendous treat for me yet again, as it afforded me with both the gift and the opportunity to express my wholehearted gratitude to him for the neverending and the ongoing support and kindness he continuously offers to me and to the collective on a daily basis. Jon is a staunch beacon of light for not only myself, but for others of whom he feels a strong kinship toward. With regards to social media specifically, Jon has for many consecutive years not only liked, shared, subscribed or endorsed all my bodies of work…he has additionally offered his introspective, deeply substantive, and profoundly meaningful feedback and insights within the comments section. Jon has graciously gifted me with books, his CD’s, coffee (all while supporting other entrepreneurs’ products and services) via old fashioned snail mail.



Jon has an innate talent for genuinely resonating and connecting with humanity. He hears what is often not said or overtly expressed. He sees what is not often visible to the naked eye. Jon’s intuitive pulse in his extraordinary ability of reading people is next to none. He is sensitive, perceptive and leads by example in the sphere of vulnerability. Jon is a wizard with the delicate balancing act of simultaneously supporting others without dis-empowering them in the cumulative process. Jon makes himself accessible and available without appearing intrusive. Jon effortlessly spreads his lightness and his brightness irrespective of what he himself may personally grapple with in the domain of unforeseen life challenges or perceivable obstacles. The world needs more people like Jon, which is why I am intentioning YOU the reader to readily reach out to him. Who wouldn’t benefit from having a kindred spirit such as Jon in your contacts list let alone your virtual life?!



Jon’s evolutionary success in the realm of music as a professional musician is a derivative of his vibrant soul, which is in direct correlation to his harmonious spirit! Listening to his CD’s while working on my own daily content; has certainly opened up the floodgates of my own creativity. Regardless of the modality or the vehicle for others channeled inspiration; it IS inspiration nonetheless, and I for one am always open and receptive to the beauty and to the brilliance of others. It is the gift that keeps on giving. Just one of the many ways Jon continues to pay it forward and to be of service to the collective. Thank you, Jon! I appreciate you!



On behalf of both Jon and myself, we would like to express our wholehearted gratitude to you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to extend our appreciation to you for graciously clicking on to the enclosed Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald Podcast link of our deep and meaningful interview with one another! We take nothing lightly nor do we take any gesture of kindness bestowed upon either of us for granted.

Jon and I are continuously committed to being of service to others, therefore if there is anything that either of us can do to be of further assistance or of additional support to you, please do not hesitate to connect with us. It would be our mutual honour and our mutual privilege!



Keep Shining! Keep Rising! Keep Uplifting! Keep being exactly who you are! The world is starving for your compassionate and unifying spirit, Jon!



Love and Gratitude to all! Love and Light to all!



Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!



Lisa

WHO IS JON PARK WHEELER?!



Jon Park-Wheeler has spent virtually his entire working life as a musician, principally as a guitarist. Jon is a session musician who has worked on hundreds of projects, a teacher, performer, producer, arranger, writer, and composer, and in recent years, a recording artist in his own right, having released two albums of largely original guitar compositions, “Reverie” and “the perisistence of trees”.



In addition to multiple Juno and CCMA nominations and awards as musician and producer, Jon has received numerous other awards for his work in production, as well as for songwriting.



Along the way was a stint as a puppeteer on television for five seasons on the hit bilingual children’s show, “Marie Soleil”. He is also a spoonwright, and the sole proprietor of Harvest Spoon.