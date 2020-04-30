“Be a light in the dark.” With Dr. William Seeds & Author Laura Saltman

Be a light in the dark. Be the person who sees sunshine and rainbows not thunder and lightning. Share that perspective even when it feels scary. Your holding space for joy ricochets into others without them even knowing. That’s how connected we are, spiritually speaking.

Asa part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Saltman.

Laura Saltman is a Motivational Speaker, Digital/TV Host, Intuitive Guidance Coach, Meditation Teacher (C.MI) and Author of The All of Everything, A Spiritual Guide to Inner World Domination, The All of the All and The All That Is, a three-book series of spiritual and metaphysical teachings with a modern-day twist. She is the creator of the Wisdom of The All, offering a daily dose of spiritual insights channeled through her intuitive voice.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Istarted my career in television working as a producer and correspondent for Access Hollywood. It gave me a national platform and a place to fulfill the dreams I had of being on TV and getting to attend the Oscars, Emmys and meeting all my favorite TV and movie actors. After 20 years in the business, though, a series of tragic events shaped my life and changed the trajectory of it. Working with a spiritual life coach allowed me to open up my intuitive channel and all these amazing insights and wisdom started pouring out of me into my All books. So I went from channel changer to a channel.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Well my life certainly has never been dull! Working in Hollywood, every day was an interesting one. No day was ever the same, and I loved that! Being behind the scenes of movies and TV shows was a dream come true for me and I am grateful for that time in my life. In terms of Hollywood, attending the Golden Globes was always the most interesting event. Watching awkward encounters between celebrities always reminded me how we all deal with the same themes of jealousy, anger and regret no matter who you are. I think the most interesting thing to happen in this new phase of my career is to challenge myself to overcome my own limiting beliefs about what success looks like. Are you successful because you have money or fame? Or are you successful because you made someone’s day or helped open their eyes to a new way of thinking and being? I get more satisfaction from being a healer than I ever would have thought.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Get connected spiritually. Less doing, more being. That is the crux of the books I have written. We are in a period during the coronavirus where we are being forced to slow down and take stock of ourselves and our life. What is truly important to you? Work from your passion and you are being. Work for profit and you are doing. Passion and profit can go hand in hand but to quote my late father, “If you force it, you’ll break it.” Don’t try so hard to be successful. Use more time in joy, spending time with family and work from a place of inspiration, not desperation.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Give more than you take and appreciate your employees, every single one of them. People will do more and morale will be improved when you show daily gratitude. We are mirrors of one another. So when the top cell — aka, the boss — isn’t sending positive ions to the employees it multiplies and trickles down to everyone.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that will change your life the most is the one YOU write. The books that inspired me to write my own were Conversations with God, The Power of Intention and A Course in Miracles. Each book reminded me that we each have a spark of the divine within us and when we tap into that spark we all can become channels. If you look at movies, tv shows, poems or lyrics you can easily decipher who was tapping into their divine spark.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Turn off the news. It is only spreading fear and fear creates more fear. Find uplifting content online and choose to fill your feed with only joy, laughter, and hope. Also, stop scrolling through social media comparing yourself to everyone else. You are a unique spark and anytime you spend time in comparison it’s guaranteed to flare anxiety and fear. Get out in nature. Trees, birds, sunshine, fresh air are powerful remedies for fear. Remind yourself we are all connected via mother Earth. Take your shoes off and dig those feet into the soil beneath. Animals don’t have shoes for a reason! Meditate. Calming the mind has numerous benefits including stress reduction, immunity-boosting and can help with insomnia and reduce depression. Meditation doesn’t just have to be sitting in a dark room. It can be taking a walk, playing tennis, sky diving or hiking. It’s anything where you can quiet the mind and connect to joy, peace or serenity. Give back. There is such a beautiful sense of joy to helping others in a time of need. Write your thoughts out on paper. Take a sheet of paper and on the left write, Love and on the right, Fear. Start listing those things which fill you with joy and the things you dread. Once you know what scares you, then you can begin to work towards changing it. Fear is just a thought that can be transformed by knowing who you are on a mind/body/soul level. Go seeking and you will always find.

From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Be a light in the dark. Be the person who sees sunshine and rainbows not thunder and lightning. Share that perspective even when it feels scary. Your holding space for joy ricochets into others without them even knowing. That’s how connected we are, spiritually speaking. Reach out. The minute someone pops into your mind, it’s because you too are popping into their mind. How many times have you called someone and they said, “I was just thinking about you!” What has happened in our society is we are so busy in our “doingness” we often miss those mental cues to support one another. Speak up. Don’t be afraid to share your fears. Admit what is going on because you never know what enlightened perspective someone might be able to offer. It’s easier to help someone else see a light at the end of the tunnel than it is yourself sometimes. So we have to hold space for one another and see each other’s possibilities. That’s what I do with my clients. I see and believe in their possibilities for them when they can’t or its hidden under a layer of fear and doubt. Close your eyes. The physical eyes can be our torturer and so the best thing you can do is close your eyes and use your metaphysical or third eye (the one right between your eyebrows) to “see.” Daydream about a future you want to create, not what’s happening now. Use meditation apps like Calm, Headspace or Insight Timer or go online and find teachers with whom you resonate. During the Corona crisis, I was posting nightly guided meditations in a private Facebook Group and it was my own personal solace as well as helpful to countless others.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Meditation apps, therapists, crisis resource centers and finding things that make you laugh, dance and put the mind at ease. Notice the energetic shift it causes in you and try to stay there for as long as possible. Repeat the process and see how long of a stretch you can go without anxiety. You have to do the work. Nothing ventured nothing gain holds very true here. Call it “anti-anxiety homework.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“There is a power outside of you, but also there is the power inside. They are one and the same.” It’s a quote from my The All of The All book and it represents this notion of Oneness. That we all come from the same cell and no matter how many times you split that cell we all began at One.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, my father died from suicide. So the work I do is to help in whatever way I can those who are suffering from anxiety and depression. I myself struggled with depression before I traveled this road of enlightening. I would love to see a movement called One Hour A Week where we each give an hour of our life to help uplift someone who is struggling. Strangers helping strangers. You sign up online for the hour you want to give, hop on Facetime, Skype, What’s App, etc… and just connect. It’s what I am trying to do with my meditation classes nightly.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

laurasaltman.com is my website and @laurasaltman and @wisdomoftheall on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

