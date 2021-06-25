Baylee Littrell: “It is incredibly important to me to have diversity in our industry”

It is incredibly important to me to have diversity in our industry — and, to me, that means that everyone should be given a fair shot to prove themselves and their talent. Both the entertainment industry, and culture as whole, need diverse voices and perspectives to thrive…And someone’s skin color/ race, gender, background, or religious beliefs should never have to be a barrier to sharing their talent with the world.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Baylee Littrell.

A Georgia native and the son of Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys and model/actress, Leighanne Littrell — Baylee was born to be an Artist. Singer, Actor and Songwriter are words that best describe the person he has become.

Baylee has starred on Broadway in the hit musical, “Disaster” — earning his first Drama Desk Award nomination and is now embarking on an exciting country music career.

Why country you ask? Being from the deep south, Baylee’s grandparents constantly played artists like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette to name a few. These artists have had a huge impact on Baylee as well as the greats Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Baylee’s debut album, 770-Country was released in 2019 earning rave reviews from Billboard, CMTT, Daily Journal and Hits Daily Double and featured collaborations with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, and Steven Lee Olsen. Recently, fans saw Baylee perform live across the country on tour with the Backstreet Boys and Chris Lane. Baylee’s latest single, “Some Guys” is available wherever digital music is streamed.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up mostly on the road touring with my dad…I went straight from sleeping in a crib, to sleeping in a bunk on a tour bus. At five years of age, I started introducing the Backstreet Boys on stage — and at 10 years old, I started doing two cover songs, as an opener for Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block on the NKOTBSB Tour. I started acting around age eight, and by 13, I landed a role in a Broadway Musical — and received a Drama Desk Nomination for it.

I was homeschooled so that my mom, dad, and I could all be together as a family. We traveled the world on tour, and I had the opportunity to see many of the places/ countries that I was studying…Although it’s funny that after seeing the world, my passion is American History. In my 18 years, I’ve lived in Georgia, California and New York — and my mom and I are huge Yankees fans!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was born and raised listening to Country Music with my grandparents, so it has always been a huge part of my life. I love how Country Music is easy to relate to, and it tells a story that not any genres of music have the ability to do…With country music you can actually “see” the music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This is maybe more of a profound moment for me than an “interesting” one but when I was opening for the Backstreet Boys on their DNA World Tour in 2019 and we were in Kansas City, towards the end of our 42 show tour. People had started showing up in bigger numbers to watch my opening set — and that particular night, after we finished playing, I said my usual thank you’s, and as I started to walk off the stage I noticed everyone was still cheering… I turned around to see a standing ovation! That moment brought tears to my eyes, and my ears were ringing from the crowd’s cheers. I will never forget it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I am notorious for reading my set list wrong. At a recent show I did over the holidays, the band had left the stage, and I was in the acoustic part of the performance. My guitarist also played the keys for me, and I was supposed to sing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” with just him and I together on the stage. Instead, I read the set list wrong (go figure) and started singing “All I want For Christmas” which was a full band song… So the band came running back on stage as fast as possible, which was not an easy task, since we had a giant Christmas tree set up and decor everywhere. Thankfully, they made it out on stage in time to cover up my mistake — and somehow they still love me!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just got out of the studio in Nashville, where I was recording two new original songs that I wrote. I had the pleasure of working with Daniel Ross again, (he produced “Boxes” and “Grow Up” on my first record, 770 Country) producing these two songs — and he hired some of the most talented musicians I’ve ever heard to play live on them. It was such an amazing experience to hear my songs come to life from the demos I had sent him a couple weeks earlier.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It is incredibly important to me to have diversity in our industry — and, to me, that means that everyone should be given a fair shot to prove themselves and their talent. Both the entertainment industry, and culture as whole, need diverse voices and perspectives to thrive…And someone’s skin color/ race, gender, background, or religious beliefs should never have to be a barrier to sharing their talent with the world.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

As hard as it can be sometimes, it’s so important to maintain a positive mindset, both as musicians and as people… And it’s something that I have to be reminded of to this day. Whenever I feel like giving up, I reflect on my journey: Thinking about how hard I have worked to be where I am now motivates me to keep going.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents are my biggest supporters — without them I wouldn’t have the courage to express myself through music.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is from Martin Luther King Jr:

If you can’t fly, then run.

If you can’t run, then walk

If you can’t walk, then crawl

But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward

This quote has guided and inspired me through difficult times, and I turn to it often.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down with Hunter Hayes and talk about his musical journey and how he developed his sound.. So many people told him “no,” along the way, and he has proven them wrong… At the end of the day, you have to believe in yourself and in your own creative talent — even, and especially, when someone else says “no.”

How can our readers follow you online?

IG @bayleelittrell_music

FB Baylee Littrell Official

bayleelittrell.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!