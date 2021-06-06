Bassem Nowyhed of Invig Consulting: “Connect and connect”

My #1 tip is to connect, connect and connect. We are living in the age of ubiquitous connectivity. We carry phones/computers with us everywhere, every moment of the day, through which we can connect with anyone. There’s not one person who cannot be reached, so utilize your resources to expand your business and your impact.

Second, as a business owner, you must always be on your game. This means taking the time to consider what image is being projected onto social media and to always dress the part. At Invig, the visuals we present should match the message we want to convey about ourselves, our organization and our offerings.

Third, success is not about how much you know, it’s about who you know — so invest heavily in relationship building. This can include paying a small fee for a LinkedIn Premium account and/or registering for local events that are relevant to your business to expand and reach out beyond your network. Sometimes the right contact can open an entirely new door for you, which can change your life.

As part of our series, “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Bassem Nowyhed.

Bassem Nowyhed has more than a decade of experience in convenience store management and the Food & Beverage industry. As a forward thinker and natural networker, Bassem’s brought numerous innovations to the multiple AMPM franchise locations he owns. Now, as co-founder and CEO of Invig Consulting, he and his team have reimagined the way brands, convenience stores and restaurants connect and do business by taking the hassle out of the distribution game.

Bassem is also a firm believer in giving back to his community, especially for causes that support children, which is why he also co-founded Just Cause, a non-profit organization that recognizes kids for their talents and encourages them to improve by rewarding them for their skills. He is a graduate from USC Marshall School of Business with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

When I was growing up, my family owned and operated multiple gas stations and convenience stores. From an early age, I was immersed in dealings with vendors and able to observe how relationships are built with distributors and retailers. I also saw firsthand how brands and products were accepted by consumers. As a stocker at my family’s stores, I became aware of how a product’s placement within the store’s floorplan and on shelves impacted specific-item sales. Early in my career, as owner of an ARCO AMPM franchise, I wanted to create a future-forward, one-stop shop that could attract as many innovative products as possible. Having successfully solidified my expertise in this arena through those ventures, I saw the opportunity to bring my knowledge, alongside that of my partner, to other owners/operators who want to transform their convenience stores into distribution channels for innovative consumer products. Together, we co-founded Invig Consulting to meet this need and help revitalize and revolutionize the industry. Our primary goal is to help clients enter the market strategically and gain visibility.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My “aha moment” came from a combination of the right timing and past experiences merging together to form the skeleton of a needed solution.

One day, I was talking with a sales rep I’d met at the Sweet & Snacks Expo about my vision for AMPM and my plan to incorporate social media marketing into the mix. He encouraged me to create my own consulting business and planted the seed of possibility in my mind. That said, I didn’t act on the idea right away. When the pandemic hit the world, I began researching additional income generation channels, added delivery services and built loyalty programs at the store. I realized I could use my own convenience stores as a pilot to drive data for new products. I then put pen to paper and developed a plan for Invig Consulting.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Entrepreneurship is almost by definition a scary experience. Entrepreneurs march into uncharted territory and create something entirely new to leave behind them on that path. There are countless unknown factors, and you must make fast decisions as you go. Ultimately, you’re the one in charge — and therefore, you’re the one responsible for the success of your business. You must stay committed to your vision and steadfastly believe in yourself as you build out your foundation. When you become discouraged (and you will), remind yourself why you embarked on this entrepreneurial journey to begin with, and why you believe that you are uniquely capable of bringing your goals to fruition. You will need to do gut checks along the way to ensure your plans are actionable and sustainable.

When I first started my business, for example, I didn’t realize the importance and value of structure. Now, I can’t see how a business can be grown without it. Organization, accountability and structure are the fundamental building blocks necessary to develop a successful brand and business. This really hit home for me after I’d onboarded my first few clients. During the initial stages of Invig Consulting, I had no problem discussing and strategizing game plans with potential clients, but I struggled to actionably blueprint and execute the work I’d promised due to a lack of organization, which was overwhelming. Thankfully, I’ve since hired a team to help me manage my business organization — and now my workflow is better than it ever has been.

It’s also important for entrepreneurs to remember that they don’t know it all, but they do have the necessary skills to succeed. If an entrepreneur remains humble, curious and open to learning anything and everything they can about their business and industry landscape, they will be positioned for success. Things fall apart when you fall apart. If things seem to start going south, the entrepreneur should create bridges to others (not walls around themselves), because I guarantee there is someone in every entrepreneur’s network who can answer questions, brainstorm solutions, teach you and help you develop the best product possible.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going so well. We’re beginning to roll out products for the distribution channel to convenience stores. The basis for our success thus far has been the relationships we’ve created along the way. Those relationships are more valuable to us than the dollars that will come from them. To succeed as a business, you first want to acquire human equity, always valuing quality over quantity. We lead each relationship with a sharp focus on demonstrating professionalism and integrity to help others build trust in our team. Eventually, our products and consumer data will prove our business model for us — but for now, we need to rely on relationships with others who believe in our success as much as we do.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I remember one conversation, in particular, that showed me how much Invig Consulting stands out as a business. While having lunch with an associate (a respected industry leader), she pointed out how Invig’s services fit a niche and novel market. While most everyone is familiar with convenience stores, many owners/operators (and even customers) do not think about the niche market these stores serve. Customers come in with a specific purchase in mind and quite often make an impulse buy. Her inspiring words made me realize just how special our company’s services are — and only further fueled my drive to succeed in our cause.

Our other key differentiator is our people, our team. We’ve assembled a team of individuals who prioritize being good people before being good professionals. When prospective partners meet us, they immediately see that we’re in the business of connecting with people. We take the time to truly understand our clients — both as business owners and as individuals. We seek to understand their end goals and help them more closely achieve them. Our calling goes beyond the convenience store industry itself to stewarding an overall business ecosystem that is devising innovative solutions to tomorrow’s problems.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

In general, when I think back to when I believed success would come quickly, I cannot help but laugh.As entrepreneurs, we often start out with a great idea and the belief that we can quickly move from exploration to domination in under a week. Then, reality hits. We realize we are building a company AND a product. We must wear many hats and remain bullish about building relationships.

More specifically, I remember foolishly going into a meeting early on — overconfident and under-prepared. I’d made the mistake of approaching the situation too casually. It took me a few minutes to remove my foot from my mouth and regain my professional composure to right the ship for that opportunity. I quickly learned how important it is to balance an appropriate level of confidence with exhaustive preparation when building a business — especially if you value your clients’ time and trust.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Throughout my journey, I’ve received the same piece of misguided advice from several people (including trusted attorneys and accountants), who emphasized that investing in employees should not be a key, day-one priority. These people told me that the best way to improve the bottom line at convenience stores is to reduce payroll and cut costs. However, I disagree. I quickly realized that it is much better to find cost-effective ways to increase employee productivity, thereby reducing churn/shrink while enhancing the overall experience at the customer and employee level — such as offering incentive programs, which help keep staff motivated and encourage transactional upselling. I’d also been advised to “go digital” by replacing people with machines and automation — but I’ve found that most people still prefer to deal with people over robots.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’d say that the top three traits that have aided in my success are authenticity, integrity and transparency.

Whenever we present Invig Consulting or any of our convenience stores, I make sure to always paint a true picture of our business performance and omit any unnecessary fluff. People respect honesty over just being told what we think they want to hear. Even if this sometimes means turning away a prospective client and recommending someone better suited for the job, I find it’s best to always lead with transparency.

For example, an associate once asked me for my thoughts on a business investment they were looking to make within the oil industry — which I believe doesn’t have a prosperous future. I shared my thoughts and suggested that they invest in the car wash business instead (since, in the future, cars might not need gasoline, but they’ll still need a wash). By trusting my transparency and industry expertise, that associate invested in the car wash business and is currently thriving more than ever.

These three traits carry some risk with them, as well. For example, I remember a marketing pitch where an individual was presenting a new energy drink to me and a business associate. Unfortunately, my associate wasn’t giving the individual a fair shot and disregarded much of what the person pitching us was saying. In this instance, I stepped in and stood up for the individual I felt my business partner had disrespected. Even though this choice wasn’t without its own conflict, I still have a strong relationship with the person who had pitched us that day, and they’ve since driven quite a few sizable business opportunities my way.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’ve found that the biggest mistakes many CEOs make is letting the title take on a life of its own. Being CEO does not make you better or superior to others. In fact, people in lower management positions often come up with the best ideas for the business, because they’re out there in the field, meeting directly with customers, learning about competitors and observing how consumers are responding to strategies. Many companies go south because the leaders aren’t open to feedback from others. I encourage all entrepreneurs to remember the adage, “We have two ears and one mouth, so we can listen twice as much as we speak.”

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Unless you are directly involved in running a business, you cannot see all of the effort that happens behind the scenes. When patrons go to a restaurant, for example, they often only remember how their meal was served to them. They don’t see or think about all of the touchpoints and tasks that must occur behind the scenes to make their experience possible, let alone pleasant — from ordering inventory to scheduling workers (and much more). One of the most important logistics of running a business is creating an actionable playbook and structure for your organization. Communication is also key. A company without clear internal communication is like building a magnificent mansion without following the blueprint.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Five things I wish someone told me are:

Listen to others. Be open. If somebody wants to play devil’s advocate, don’t take offense to it. Allow people to poke holes in your idea — in fact, encourage them to be as judgmental as possible so you can work out any weaknesses in your vision. For example, I was once warned by someone in my corner to be wary about the intentions of a potential client. I didn’t listen. The client fell through and valuable time was lost on my end. If I’d trusted and taken my associate’s advice, I wouldn’t have tried to build something that was never going to amount to anything. Be cautious. While it’s important to give people the benefit of the doubt, you don’t want to allow others to take advantage of you. An excellent mantra for any businessperson to adopt is “Trust, but verify.” Don’t develop a product just because you feel it’s good for you. Your product isn’t about you. Instead, ask yourself these important questions: Does my product have a marketplace? Is there a demonstrated need or gap that I’m filling? Is it scalable? Who are my competitors, and what do they do better? What value/benefit does my product bring to the market? These questions will help ensure you’re developing the best product possible to meet the biggest need(s) present. Delegate, and don’t bite off more than you can chew. It’s important that entrepreneurs remember that there’s only so much one person can do at once. If you try to juggle too many projects at once, they will all fall. Every step of a project (from the pitch deck to development) has multiple parts and components — so you must make sure you’ve allocated ample time and attention to each part of the process in order to create a successful result. Invest in proper marketing and public relations. The truth is: while you may have developed a fabulous product, if no one knows about it, nobody will buy it. Or buy into it. Or write about it. Oftentimes, marketing is even more critical than product development. For example, I hired a PR firm, NRPR Group, early on to help me launch, position and grow Invig Consulting. They’ve helped me spotlight and scale my services to the greater public in incredible ways.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to give more people an opportunity to shine. Our education system is confining and has failed so many people. As a kid, we’re often forced to take some classes we don’t really need that can make us feel worthless if we don’t excel within them. Albert Einstein once said, “Don’t judge a fish on its ability to climb a tree.” Children may have many different talents and manifestations of genius, but if they’re being judged or scored in areas that are not aligned with their skill sets and do not feed into their unique calling, we sacrifice opportunities to help them thrive early on. I’d like to create a platform where people feel equal and have the opportunity to express the most creative sides that mean the most to them.

How can our readers further follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/company/invig-consulting-llc

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bassem-nowyhed-0100a0198 /

