Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Bask in the aura of Valentine’s Day with Zoe Scott – “My Cherie Amour”

Lifted from her recent album, 'Shades of Love,' Zoe Scott delivers her Bossa Nova-flavored version of Stevie Wonder’s iconic song.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Zoe Scott

Lifted from her recent album, Shades of Love, Zoe Scott delivers her Bossa Nova-flavored version of Stevie Wonder’s iconic song.

Originally titled “Oh, My Marsha,” the song was written about Wonder’s girlfriend by Wonder, Henry Cosby, and Sylvia Moy.

Directed by Andrea De Angelis, the video was shot in Rome and features the rapturous dancing talents of De Angelis and Flaminia Ianno. Part of Scott’s Wave of Love series of wonderfully created videos, the visuals imbue the screen with the thrill and allure of love.

Zoe Scott moved from London to Rome, when she was 18. In Rome, she studied acting, songwriting, and singing, followed by moving to Los Angeles, where she established herself as one of the premier vocalists in rock.

Yet after a while, rock lost its attraction.

According to Zoe, “I remember the hard edges of it all. I loved it at first — the angst, the power, the energy, but simultaneously, I recall how boxed in I felt. I remember the moment I felt ‘this isn’t me anymore’ and I started a journey of self-discovery and healing. With that came new artistic expressions and new ways to see and receive love. When I first heard Antonio Carlos Jobim, I was swept away. I felt his soul through his music; through Bossa Nova and that was it.”

Immersing herself in the smooth, voluptuous textures of Bossa Nova, she released Shades of Love, a collection of 12-tracks laced by the cashmere, exotically mysterious flow of sumptuous Bossa Nova.

Opening on gossamer strings, “My Cherie Amour” merges into soft suffusions of jazz-infused colors, rippling on washes of stylish layers of coalescing hues. Scott’s rich, velvety voice imbues the lyric with warm adoration, mirroring the pulsing heart of true love.

Silhouetted against the grandeur of Rome, the visuals project the delicious sensation engendered by the exhilaration found in intimacy and passionate connection with another human being.

Follow Zoe Scott Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify

    Randy Radic, Randy Radic

    Left Coast author and writer. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen-name of John Lee Brook. Former music contributor at Huff Post.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Zoe Scott
    Community//

    Interview: Zoe Scott – Bringing Back Romance in a Hook-up Culture

    by Randy Radic
    Community//

    Ray Parker Jr. :”I strongly believe that you need to chase your dream, your first dream”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Zoe Mina: “Diversity is priceless when it comes to entertainment”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.