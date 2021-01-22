Bashir Shikdar on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

In many ways, he has shown his uniqueness from others in the classroom, just as he added another dimension to his achievement by creating software while still in school. Old name is Bashir Shikdar, born and raised in Chittagong. Although he is still only 21 years old, he has already made a name for himself in the world of digital marketing.Influencer, artist, entrepreneur, blogger Bashir’s inclination towards internet and computer has been with him since childhood. Seeing his son’s interest in the virtual world, it was as if his father Delowar Shikdar was always by his side. Starting at the age of 15 and now only at the age of 20, Bashir seems to have established himself in the digital marketing industry as a successful marketer. He started his own organization ‘Team Bangladesh’.

What kind of activities is being conducted by this organization called ‘Team Bangladesh’? Bashir said the company, which provides a variety of digital support, including digital marketing, currently only works to create content for Facebook and YouTube, but wants to add another dimension to its activities in the future. “Currently, we are focusing only on Facebook and YouTube, but we are also working to increase our activities on other platforms in the future.We are also conducting digital marketing activities through content projection and distribution on behalf of various agencies, ”Bashir added.

What is this digital marketing? Digital marketing is the promotion of products using digital channels. Social media, search engines, influencer marketing – all include digital marketing. In the current era of digital marketing, Bashir’s path seems to be to present himself differently in this world of possibilities. The story of the beginning of everything was heard from Bashir’s mouth, “Interest in the virtual world from a very young age.I tried every day to learn new things. As part of that, I always wanted to work on digital marketing. ” The word “stubbornness” seems to be more dear to this young man, so the stubbornness of sticking has developed itself into another identity.



The story of ‘Team Bangladesh’ was also heard from Bashir.In Bashir’s words, “I always wanted to run my own organization. The beginning was not so easy, but the word ‘stubbornness’ may have caused me to become infected. ” At present, there are 10 people working in the main team of this organization and more than half a hundred young people are involved as freelancers.Through which he has already completed various projects. Which is more than a hundred in the account book. He also added a sentence for those who want to work with digital marketing in the future. Bashir said that it is very important to know the use of different tools in any work. Digital marketing is no exception. You also have to have an idea of what kind of content people are liking.

In Bashir's words, it is better to keep the present without thinking about the future. If the present is right, the future will be right. But in addition to everything else, as if he wanted to take himself through his work, at another stage, the message seemed to be peeking into the eyes of this 21-year-old dreamer.