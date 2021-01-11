Baseball player Beres Burgan Bridge is inspiring the world, while chasing his dreams

Beres Burgan Bridge, also known as ‘Bridge’, is a youth mentor and an baseball athlete from the Greater New York region. Bridge has been playing competitive baseball in school and on travel teams for 14 years.

Starting at his high school as the centerfielder for Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx, and hitting an overall .400 batting average within his four years, with 100+ stolen bases and RBI’s, and also playing with the ‘Bears’ the collegiate team he played for in the Westchester, NY collegiate league and travel teams like; TM select 16u, New York Nine, Perfect Game Puerto game.

Within the years he had the opportunity of traveling to numerous states in the US, including states on the Mid-Atlantic/South East region like New Jersey, Delaware, and Florida, states in the Mid-Central and Mid-South like Ohio and Texas, and also, cities on the South West region like Phoenix and SanDiego, to play competitive ball.

This year a 24 year old Bridge has a few baseball ventures to look forward to, starting with his trip in January to play professional competition at the California Winter League in Palm Springs. Then in Spring of 2021, he is awaiting an invitation from professional leagues like the Appalachian League and a tryout for the Atlantic League. In 2021, Bridge will continue to seek baseball opportunities in hopes of making his dream of playing in the MLB a reality.

He’s impacting the youth in communities in The Bronx, and leaving a stamp to his legacy that leaves us all with an example that with hard work and dedication we can accomplish our goals in our lives.

