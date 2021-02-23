Barton Scott of Upgraded Formulas: “Meditation”

I recommend whenever possible to workout and exercise outdoors. Get outside with your shirt off for 15–20 minutes each day and go for a walk (fasted with a few sips of water and black coffee helps). Result: You will feel cortisol drop and many of the feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine increase allowing for a leap in creativity. It’s no wonder why Darwin and so many others had this as a daily routine — yet it still means almost nothing if you are tanked on magnesium, or any of the other key nutrients that are raw materials for your hormones. Do it all. Not part of it. The best time to do this is around sunrise and sunset to sync physiology properly with nature. Yep. It matters.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Barton Scott.

Barton Scott is a Chemical Engineer, Certified Nutritionist, Functional Health Expert and Entrepreneur based in Austin, Texas. He is the Founder of Upgraded Formulas, a health-forward and science-backed company that delivers a top-of-the-line mineral supplements and hyper-personalized wellness solutions through at-home hair testing, consultations and lifestyle recommendations with certified experts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Our story begins when I began to suffer memory loss and mental fatigue, despite always having sharp cognitive functions most of my life. How could this be, at such an early age? I though to myself. To make matters worse, tragedy struck at the same time, when I unfortunately lost my mother. I was taking many supplements, following the health trends and nothing was working. Faced with adversity, frustration and looming health issues, I decided to pursue solutions. I grew frustrated with how mineral supplements lacked effectiveness and absorption into the body rendering most products in the market useless. I set out to fix this problem using my background in Chemical Engineering and my experience as a Nutritionist. Through research, and many trials and errors, I realized if you can get mineral particles small enough to absorb into our cells, that was going to be the winning formula for effectiveness. That’s where I applied nanotechnology to minerals, and developed a solution that makes the minerals we sell at my company, Upgraded Formulas, completely bioavailable — the impact of which we can see during our testing protocols. In addition to nanominerals and the Upgraded Formulas product line, I created a groundbreaking hair testing kit that identifies mineral deficiencies and verifies the products work. The products and testing have become an effective love letter to anyone who is struggling with their health, or simply want to take their performance to a new level.

Upgraded is focused on identifying and optimizing mineral deficiencies with a new category of supplementation called Nano Minerals along with hair testing to increase health span, focus, sleep quality, and slow down accelerated aging. These supplements are directly absorbed into the body’s cells immediately because they bypass digestion completely for a massive improvement in absorption over regular liquids, pills and powders.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I’ve seen my own [hair] test levels go from worse than most 75 year olds when I was 24 to the top 1% of all hair analyses I’ve seen and I’ve done them on people like Ben Greenfield and other health celebrities. It’s essentially aging in reverse. My skin shows it too and it still surprises me when people comment on it. These are great side effects. Our minerals polish the body from the inside out. It’s pretty cool. The best part is you can feel the improvements in better sleep, less stiffness — I am more flexible now 10 years later and my memory is much sharper.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Haha. Oh there are so many, but the ones that happened the most that were the best lessons to learn from were trusting people would get things done in a timely manner because I thought they could move at my speed, instead of agreeing on a very specific timeline. So much struggle can be avoided just by having an agreement in place.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Not only have a I been committed to my health for over a decade, I am unique in the health and wellness industry because of my Chemical Engineering and Nutrition background that led me to create Upgraded Formulas, the only mineral supplement company powered by mineral nanoparticle technology — my life’s work. These supplements are directly absorbed into the body’s cells immediately because they bypass digestion completely for a massive improvement in absorption over regular liquids, pills and powders. My goal is to make minerals a mainstream part of wellness and educate health-seekers in how they play a role in their wellbeing. I am a passionate truth seeker and I dream of a world where consumers are not drifted away by false promises, claims and trends.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so incredibly thankful to a man that is now retired now. He was a nutritionist who was sort of gruff, but who really knew a lot about how to read between the numbers and understand what I would consider is the most powerful health test out there and one we now have carried the torch on and sell on our website and teach people to understand which results in a paradigm shift in their understanding of their health because it gives them their power back. They work with us a few times and if they are smart they begin looking at their health completely different and begin feeling so much less dependent on doctors which is incredible. Because of that they can begin thinking more and more proactively. Powerful…

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

1. Many people don’t really have a handle on how to build habits

2. Many people allow people in their life that pressure them to either stay up late, eat the cake etc

3. Many people don’t study what has worked in the past for them and revisit it or innovate on top of it. To have a great life, you have to be a tinkerer — and you have to love it.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Nutrients & Minerals: Actually absorbing what you need and everything and anything it takes to ensure that. Nutrient absorption is something that very few people understand, especially at the cell level. This area has my life’s work for nearly the last decade as a chemical engineer, a health hacker, a nutritionist, an inventor, and before that as an athlete that had to recover the body so the mind could work properly. I chose this area to invent in because I felt like I was going to die without it, or at least lose my memory more and more and then who knows what would happen. Would that path lead anywhere good? I thought not. So nutrients,specifically minerals, became my obsession because I figured out that we being elemental creatures, need the right elements in order to function at a cellular level. Test Instead of Guessing, especially with Your Health: In order to best provide your body with the minerals and nutrients that it needs, you need to know where you stand so you understand how to adjust the chemistry lab that we call our body. It is important to analyze and understand what minerals and heavy metals (and in what ratios) you have in your body. A hair test, like the one provided by Upgraded Formulas, is a safe, effective and fast way to get a full analysis of many key aspects (minerals, heavy metal toxicity, metabolism, hormones) that are missed in a typical doctor’s physical. The hair test is shipped to your door, then sent to a third party lab, results arrive via email in abut two weeks and are reviewed with you via a phone consultation. This so far has been my life’s work, our company makes at home hair testing easier and pairs that with education and a new approach to getting minerals to be stable and small enough to really go to work, and it is an approach that anyone can get great results with since the things being fixed are so fundamental and yet so far reaching. Elevated Supplementation: Too many people are taking all sorts of supplements that are ineffective and simply throwing their money away. Absorption is a key topic when it comes to supplements and one that the average consumer does not really understand, hence why despite the supplement industry growing year-over-year, people are not getting healthier. Our supplements at Upgraded Formulas truly work which is why we offer before and after testing people can invest in to see their levels move. We get results for our clients. Meditation: It all starts with the mind for me. It doesn’t end there. But it starts there. For this reason, I love how I feel after I meditate. So that’s my #1. I do it for 20 minutes, twice per day. My best advice when first starting out is: don’t quit until you find a style that works for you. I like mantra styles People can DM with questions. Better Hydration: Take our Upgraded Potassium and Upgraded Magnesium — these actually absorb in about 10 seconds into the cells because of the unique process I developed. Also add in a fair amount of sea salt — I like a mix of different kinds. To know how much of each, you need try our test — its the best measurement of your mineral status.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Mood Optimization: Moving and sweating daily influences mood, rejuvenates the skin and about 50 other mission critical things. Most importantly, I believe, is that mood drives our posture, our “inner voice”, our inner mental stance and approach to our day, week and life. Circadian Regulation: I recommend whenever possible to workout and exercise outdoors. Get outside with your shirt off for 15–20 minutes each day and go for a walk (fasted with a few sips of water and black coffee helps). Result: You will feel cortisol drop and many of the feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine increase allowing for a leap in creativity. It’s no wonder why Darwin and so many others had this as a daily routine — yet it still means almost nothing if you are tanked on magnesium, or any of the other key nutrients that are raw materials for your hormones. Do it all. Not part of it. The best time to do this is around sunrise and sunset to sync physiology properly with nature. Yep. It matters. Better Sleep & Recovery: Oh yeah, when you are hormonally balanced from a solid workout your nervous system relaxes and you sleep so much more deeply. No brainer, there.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

1. Weighted Lunges for stable strength

2. Pull-ups to balance upper body strength

3. Bridge or wheel for posture.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Clean by Dr. Alejandro Junger when I was 20. It got me thinking of how critically our environment impacts our health and got me to cut out trigger foods before it was common. So thankful. It’s a great story that is so inspiring too.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really believe that we should all have clean water. We donate a portion of charitywater.org which I heard about via Kevin Rose a long time ago when he interviewed Scott Harrison. I’d love to start a movement of people taking their health back into their hands and doing our super-actionable test, consultation process, taking only the supplements they need on a quarterly basis and donating a really large portion of that to creating clean water opportunities for people that are dying of thirst and fighting over water. It’s a human right and before I die I want to see it happen for everyone. I’d die tomorrow if I could solve it for people today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Fortune favors the bold. and This moment is golden for he who has the vision to realize it as such. These two quotes have travelled the world with me on a note I always keep with me.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Tim Ferriss. I’ve learned so much from Tim since the beginning of his career and I am sure I’d be able to even further optimize him. Oh, and we both live in Austin so it really could happen. Find me on IG, Tim — free test and consult — just a give back and would love to have someone like him as an advisor perhaps.

Scott Harrison of charitywater.org is someone I must meet soon too. We donate to them from our sales and my life’s mission is closely aligned. Water is such a root cause problem to solve.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

https://www.upgradedformulas.com/

https://www.instagram.com/bartonscott_/

https://www.instagram.com/upgradedformulas/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!