Barbara Jones’ Girlish Tears, For Womanly Vibes!

So, now we have gone from girl to woman. And, what an extreme transition it truly is! Of course, the journey is always one, where we can navigate our sense of belonging, within. From one phase to another, we come to experience who we are, who were were, and who we have come to be. Let’s not forget that the journey can be based on many different things. It can be a mixture of long, regret, excitement, yearning, surprise, and a host of other emotions, that we may not come to fully understand. However, we must come to recognize one thing. Our girlhood never really ends when we enter into the reign of woman. Somewhere, lurking around, she is there; waiting and anticipating for our eventual return. Our inner, little girls never want to leave us. In fact, they cling onto us like children when they are holding onto their mother. It’s a particular stage and awakening, where one is made to understand just how sacred and nourishing the girl phase can be. Furthermore, it is through our little girls, where we can always retreat back to when life seems to overwhelming. Our little girls are our very life savers. When we have no where to run to, we can always return back to them.

When you have a certain song, that intertwines that phenomenon in some way, as a woman, you have received a blessed thing. You truly have. It’s that special song that you turn on, during your down times. It is the pleasure of song, when you are immersed in those happy times. For the moments when you simply want to be free, and not care about the opinions of others, it comes in handy. Then, finally, there are those simple times of wanting to feel wanted and desired by someone. Simultaneously, you will not tolerate their mistreatment, either. That’s when you truly pull out that certain song. After all, it’s worth such a time, as that. You are willing to love. Nevertheless, you are not ashamed to acknowledge that love is intertwined with honesty. Knock. Knock. Here comes the little girl, again. When love is near, you have to admit that you want it. Simultaneously, the woman in you, makes it very clear that you will not tolerate its exploitation.

So, what singer do you turn to, when you are dealing with the topic of love, between woman and girl? Who would you turn to? What song would you experiment with? Gettin’ the mood just right, out of hopes of comprehending what it means to experience love and love’s decor; while not taking any mess, in the process. Standing one’s ground and making it very clear that one’s womanhood is, treasured! Now, that’s a loving memory, indeed!

There is one such song which speaks to that very tale. The song is entitled, “Women In Me.” There are singers, who have performed such a song title. One of those being, Donna Summers, whose titled version was released in 1982! Then, of course, we have a Jamaican dame, whose version carried a Reggae twist. While we jam and dance to the beat, we cannot help, but to assess the very lyrics to the song. Not only were they touching, but they addressed the very dynamics of love-in all of their complexity. There was the paradox of wanting comfort from a particular man. Yet, a woman would make it clear that abuse of one’s love would not be tolerated. Such a dame from the waters of Jamaica was none other than Reggae, and Reggae-Gospel singer. . .

Barbara Jones

https://obitsjamaica.com/obituaries/view/8768; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

What makes the song so touching, and rendered in its enchantment, is that it is honest, concerning specific realities. Even more, are the layers of truth and wellness. Then, of course, there is the willingness to be vulnerable. Finally, there is the strength, which supports the feminine journey. Nevertheless, the song is telling, concerning how a woman has finally reached the epitome of her womanhood. No longer is she the little girl, who is forced to tolerate nonsense. Not for her. This time, she is all grown up! Grown up and unashamed in expressing her womanhood. throughout certain lyrics and phrases, one comes to assess just what it means to experience that transition phase, from girl to woman!

Seems to me, no matter what I do

I picked the wrong time to do it

In a minute, I will be all right

If you will let think it through

I could comb my hair

And walk right out of here so fast

Let the silence tell you that

I’ve grown up at last

You’ll never break the woman in me

Though you might break the smile

You’ll never hurt the woman in me

But you might hurt the child

Can I help it if it feels good

To have your arms wrapped around me

When you touch me, I’m a little girl

And there’s so much that I still need

Notice in the third stanza how there is a recognition of woman and girl being in synchronicity with each other. One would think that it is the woman, who stands as the gatekeeper for the emotions of the child. However, such is the inverse. After all, a woman cannot deny one’s humanity. Pretending that she is not hurt goes against the very grain of nature and woman. In fact, it is, inhumane. Such is when the little girl comes in. For it is the little girl, who moves towards understanding what it means to be uninhibited from emotional restrain. Our little girls are our little saviors, as it relates to healing ourselves from the agony of being hurt.

You’ll never break the woman in me

Though you might break the smile

You’ll never hurt the woman in me

But you might hurt the child

https://www.google.com/amp/s/13thstreetpromotions.com/2019/03/03/barbara-jones-walk-through-this-world-with-me-1974/amp/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

At least there is recognition that in the being of woman, pain would not be welcomed with a tender grimace. Of course, we notice that in, “Though you might break the smile.” Yet, the hurt happens to be harbored in the minds, bodies, and Souls of those little girls. It is within that stage of the phenomenon, where we are permitted to grapple and store our hurts, without ridicule. It’s a big contrast to time of womanhood, when world expectations demand that we “woman up,” and get back to the realities of our day. It has become obvious that in the real world, a woman is “not permitted” to linger in our sorrow for too long. So, in our womanhood, we can return to our little girls, in order to understand that pain; grappling with it along the way.

Can I help it if it feels good

To have your arms wrapped around me

When you touch me, I’m a little girl

And there’s so much that I still need

Then, of course, there is the, acknowledgement. Here, we are given the pillars for truth and honesty. It is here, where many women are unafraid in letting a man know, our desire for companionship and physical nurture. Oh, now nurture permits us to find contentment in becoming excited in the way of little girls. Even through happiness, our little girls grant us the power to become filled with love and tenderness. In addition, there is also that acknowledgement for another need. More than one. Abundance is always craved on a greater level! “To have your arms wrapped around me.” Now, isn’t that a form of love and wellness. In fact, there is a holistic energy of abundance and liveliness, as it relates to receiving nutritious affections from a loving man; especially one, who is in tuned with the feminine! There are great healing arising, with the masculine and feminine have found harmony with each other.

I could comb my hair

And walk right out of here so fast

Let the silence tell you that

I’ve grown up at last

Rewinding back just a little, there is a spiritual elixir, which is being portrayed. “I could comb my hair; And walk right out of here so fast.” There is something about a woman combing her hair, which is synonymous with being able to remove those negative energies. It is more like a sense of ecstasy, which nourishes the mind, body, and Spirit. For after combing her hair, she has the strength to leave a particular spacing, which is not emotionally safe for her. “Let the silence tell you that; I’ve grown up at last.” That’s the conversation of a grown woman. A woman no longer argues with nonsense. She simply, leaves! She does not waste her breathe conversing with a man regarding how she expects him to treat her. Finally, a woman is born!

The song is a love letter to this sacred dance between girl and woman. In fact, it serves to highlight just how serene and precious the transition phase between girl and woman, truly is! Furthermore, as women, we are often reminded of our own, hidden girl. She is always there; never leaving us, nor forsaking our very Being. She is that loyal friend we have always yearned for. Furthermore, she continues to remain that special have, where women go, to rest!