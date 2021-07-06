Barbara Dalle Pezze: “To be a successful coach means to positively impact the life of others and help them transform their life”

To me, to be a successful coach means to positively impact the life of others and help them transform their life. Creating a successful career requires to invest time to do the inner work and become a conscious coach that can actually tune into the life of others.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Barbara Dalle Pezze.

Barbara Dalle Pezze is a coach that changes lives. The sudden and unexpected implosion of her marriage became for Barbara a possibility to transcend and rise above unthinkable limitations. Today she uses her experience of growth out of trauma to train, coach and inspire people all over the world.

She has captured her experience and wisdom in her most recent book “The Unexpected Gift. Emerging anew after the unthinkable,” a life changing story of courage, resilience and trust.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

There is a gift in my family. My great grandmother had it. She was called the wise woman of the village. People from the village would go to her to hear words of wisdom and to consult with her on important decisions for the community.

I believe I was blessed with the similar gift. When I was in my twenties, my friends — unbeknownst of my family tradition- would call me the wise one and they would come to me for advice. I loved to be able to contribute to their lives and it was natural for me.

It was that gift, combined with my passion to help people overcome the unthinkable, find their voice and grow into their brilliance, that led me to become the coach and mentor that I am today.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The traits that were most instrumental for me are courage, resilience and determination.

As I share in my book “The Unexpected Gift,” the sudden implosion of my marriage forced me to find the courage to start my life anew, being alone in a foreign country, and in the midst of pain. That experience helped me build the courage that is now a powerful resource in everything I do.

Resilience, because the new life I was creating was constantly lived outside my comfort zone, and to move on and progress in my life, I had to learn how to bounce back from the many setbacks encountered on my path.

Determination was key as it allowed me to never give up on following my dream, no matter the circumstances. I remember a time when I was living in China and I had two jobs to support myself while I was building my coaching career. It was very hard, and right then I was offered a country-head position in a global corporation with all kinds of benefits. That was very tempting because it would have solved my financial situation, but my determination in wanting to achieve my goal, kept me on my path towards becoming a successful coach.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

When I was going through the darkest moment in my life and my energy level was at its minimum, I realized that in order to get out of that situation I needed to take care of my body. I discovered the importance of creating a healthy physical routine that since then I never stopped practice. For me that routine is to exercise regularly and have a healthy nutrition. Through those difficult times, I also discovered that I was able to bear the pain only by being completely present in the moment. That’s when I learnt the benefits of mindfulness and I began my regular meditation practice. I also realized that I could not have made it to overcome my traumatic experience without having radical friends around me. The habit of building high quality relationships is still today a key component of my success.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It takes some time, energy and will to create good habits, but once those are in place the quality of your life grows exponentially. Having good habits is like having always with you a set of powerful tools that works in the background and keeps supporting your high performance, especially when you are going through difficult situations.

For example, when I went through the most challenging experience of my life, my energy level plummet and my positive outlook on life was shut down. I needed help to get them back and I created the habit of hiking every day as a way to produce high levels of endorphins. I continued to hike every day for several months. At first, I had to force myself into doing it until it became natural for me to go out and hike without needing to push myself. Daily hiking is now a habit, and it does not require me investing any will power on it. I do it and I get the benefit. It is also my experience that well-formed habits change the neuropath of our brain and recondition our brain towards wellbeing.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to develop good habits is to first look at the goal you want to achieve and identify those habits that will help you get there. Then choose one specific behavior that will get you closer to your goal, chunk it down to the simplest action and then begin practice that small action. As to how you stop bad habits, the first step is to make sure that you believe you can change. Then you identify all behaviors that support the bad habit you want to stop and proceed finding ways to change those behaviors. For example: if you have the habit to look at your phone as soon as you wake up in the morning and you want to stop doing that, you can simply leave the phone in another room, making it difficult for yourself to persevere with the habit you want to stop.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes is from the book “Way of the Peaceful Warrior” by Dan Millman. It says, “there is never nothing going on.” I love this quote because it reminds me of the abundance of opportunities and possibilities always present. Even when I am not aware of it, there is always something going on and I like to add there is always something positive going on, that I can look for.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Out of the experience I share in my book, I created a 7 steps method rooted in science which I am now working on, and I am offering both online and in person trainings to associations and corporations so that people, regardless of the painful and challenging situations they are in, can find a way to flourish in a world that is disrupted in many different ways.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

To me, to be a successful coach means to positively impact the life of others and help them transform their life. Creating a successful career requires to invest time to do the inner work and become a conscious coach that can actually tune into the life of others. You need to have a strong commitment and sense of purpose, that keeps you going when nothing seems to work out. You need self-confidence and determination to say no to opportunities that seem advantageous at the moment, but that in fact distract you from your purpose. You need the humility to recognize that despite your talent and brilliance, you need to collaborate with others to succeed. And last but not least, you need the courage to take imperfect actions and believe that every little step counts.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

At the beginning of my career the most common mistakes I did, and I see many coaches do, were to work in isolation and have a “I can do it myself” attitude; wanting to help everyone instead of focusing on a specific segment of population; being too concerned with the business’ success and ending up offering “coaching packages” instead of coaching solutions to the clients’ problems. Struggling with our sense of worth and hence not asking for the appropriate price for our service is another very common mistake that coaches at the beginning of their career also struggle with.

What I learnt from those mistakes and how I overcame them, was to become aware of when I was playing small, invest in developing my entrepreneurial skills, and work with an experienced coach that took me to the next level. That has been key in developing my own career and brand as a coach.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Authentically care about your client and go beyond the obvious to achieve the desired outcome is key. A unique experience that I created for the top leadership team of a NY listed fin-tech company, was to take them to the Great Wall of China. The goal was to grow their leadership skills by expanding their conflict resolution abilities and team building skills. Connecting those leaders with the history of the Wall, conducting powerful conversations and business activities while climbing the Wall, created a unique experience that the leadership team named “magic” and we then worked together to bring that back to the rest of the organization.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I my experience, the best way to find customers is to build meaningful connections and strategic collaborations. Building rapport and professional relationships based on trust, honesty and commitment, combined with delivering excellent results and having an innovative approach to customer care, sets in motion a referral system that not only lasts, but expands in time. And today, technology and social media have made it possible to scale up this approach and its effectiveness.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Have a great health and wellbeing routine in place: eat healthy (ask a professional to help you figure out what is the best eating regime for you), exercise regularly, surround yourself with positive and optimistic people, have extraordinary mentors, that become your “personal board of directors” and have an extraordinary coach.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to create a movement that brings together high-potential individuals — no matter their social status, education level, or cultural background — that are highly committed to grow as human beings of the highest standard, and help them create “global leadership hubs” in the midst of local communities organically integrating and pollinating each other. I believe this would be a powerful way to help the world evolve into a more integrated and united world from the inside out.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to have a private conversation with Oprah because she too, from a traumatic experience, found a way to live her purpose at the highest level and was able to transform her childhood trauma for the good of humanity.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me on social media and connect with me via my website www.barbaradallepezze.com

