Bao Le’s Effective Response on Traditional Online Lead Generation’s Inadequacy

Through Baoss Digital, Bao Le aims to give a Realtor the benefit of a new buyer appointment without needing to take their attention away from their day-to-day routines.

Bao Le was formerly a Software Engineer at Dropbox and currently a Software Engineer at LinkedIn. He founded Baoss Digital, which originally started off as a website design agency that offers to create landing and property pages before it shifted into lead generation through paid traffic. Lead generation is the action or process of identifying and cultivating potential customers for a business’s products or services.

Even if a lead generation company could generate hundreds to thousands of leads for the Realtors, most realtors don’t have the systems and processes in places to convert these leads into clients. This is the primary motivation for Baoss Digital in investing in lead generation services.

Tons of leads turn into waste if Realtors can’t move them along the pipeline and convert them. Realtors also have to deal with 80-90% of the leads generated, which end up being tire-kickers or completely unqualified. More often than not, this makes them throw their hands up into the air and call it quits very early on.

Through working with several Realtors in designing websites and landing pages, Bao Le discovered that what they really needed was a source of consistent, high-quality potential clients coming into their pipeline.

Over the course of the last couple of years of serving Realtors and helping them stop relying on their sphere of influence, door knocking, and relying on referrals for new business, Baoss Digital has noticed a glaring disconnect between lead generation companies and Realtors. The disconnect leaves the lead generation companies frustrated with the Realtor counterparts, and it’s this same disconnect that leaves Realtors feeling like they’ve been robbed.

After months of seeing the Realtors struggle with this disconnect during the handoff of leads to the Realtors, Baoss Digital started working with the Realtors to build out a flagship program, the Cold to Sold™️ Program. It is a complete and holistic lead generation and qualification program built with Realtors for Realtors.

As a lead generation company, Baoss Digital takes it to the next level by helping Realtors qualify these leads by employing various different mediums to qualify the leads: text, email, phone calls, social media messaging, etc. which helps reduce the amount of work that Realtors need to do in order to find the leads by over 80%. If a hundred leads per month were sent to the realtor, the company does the qualification for them and usually narrows the number of leads they should focus on down to 15-20 who are ready to move to the next step.

The Cold to Sold™️ Program helps Realtors generate and qualify high-quality leads through multi-channel systems, and provides unprecedented support and coaching. This helps Realtors convert leads into clients and realize their return of investment (ROI) through the program. The Realtors don’t speak to any of the leads until they’re live transferred or booked to an appointment. This program is an end-to-end, done-for-you program where all you need to do is to show up to the appointments to close the qualified buyer and seller lead.

Baoss Digital provides a solution for real estate professionals by giving them the profit of a new business, without the front-loaded work of contacting and qualifying every single lead that comes in.