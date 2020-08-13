Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Balancing Your Budget

Creating, balancing, and maintaining a budget is one of the crucial life skills to learn as an adult. Without knowing how much you have from week to week or month to month, there is no realistic way to plan for a financial future or have the security of knowing your bills will be paid on time. The […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Balancing Your Budget - Thrive Global - Robert Henderson Jr.

Creating, balancing, and maintaining a budget is one of the crucial life skills to learn as an adult. Without knowing how much you have from week to week or month to month, there is no realistic way to plan for a financial future or have the security of knowing your bills will be paid on time.

The first step towards creating a budget is understanding exactly how much income you have before all required bills need to be paid. Your expected income should include employer wages, investment income, self-employment income, and other sources. Be sure only to include your after-tax wages. Next, it’s time to examine expenses. A great tool is to turn to your previous credit card and bank statements. Your financial institution automatically provides many online tools, offering a handy breakdown of prior purchases into groupings. Within an instant, you can see what percentage of your income is spent on groceries vs. medical expenses, etc. With your expected income and your typical expenses now in-hand, it’s time to move forward with the two types of expenses to budget for needs vs. wants or non-discretionary vs. discretionary expenses.

Non Discretionary expenses are the necessities you must pay for, such as mortgage or rent, car payments, electricity, gas, cable, and cell phone charges. Discretionary expenses are the luxury “wants” that we enjoy, such as entertainment, dining out, or gym memberships. This is entirely up to. You might choose to save for a future goal or put your remaining money away for a rainy day or an emergency. Some people create a discretionary fund to engage in self-care, such as shopping or vacations. 

Once you have written out a budget, it’s also essential to compare it with your actual spending. Just because a budget looks nice on paper, it doesn’t mean it’s reality. Test out your budget for a few months to see how it feels and then make any adjustments. The other important thing to remember is that a budget is a dynamic, ever-changing part of your life. It is not a static chore that you build once and never alter. People’s goals and lifestyles and jobs change all the time, and their budgets should reflect that.

The information provided above is a suggestion. Please seek advice from your financial advisor before making any financial decisions.

Robert Henderson Jr., President at The Henderson Financial Group

Located in Miami, Florida, Robert Henderson Jr., is a certified financial planner and tax coach. Although Robert didn't get his start in finance, he left an intense pull to the industry and left a successful real estate career.

Launching The Henderson Financial Group in 1984, Robert and his team help business owners and individuals looking to retire within the next few years. Robert has worked to serve each of his clients and has done much of the heavy lifting to get them where they'd like to be financially. Robert Henderson Jr.'s goal is to provide his clients with a sense of relief, confidence in their financial futures, and a better understanding about how they will achieve their longterm financial goals.

To learn more about Robert Henderson Jr., look for him on social media!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

4 Simple Steps to Creating a Sound Budget

by Japhet cheruiyot
Community//

Five Ways to Make an Effective Personal Budget

by Ejidiah Gachanja
Wisdom//

Budgeting for Beginners

by Whitney Hansen

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.