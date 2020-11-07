Balancing the mental health during COVID-19 – Insightful perspectives by Ram Duriseti

The stress and pressure of COVID-19 pandemic is uniform across the globe. And currently, the healthcare providers and doctors are becoming concerned about the mental well-being of individuals. According to worldometer.info, the overall global cases for COVID-19 are 21,107,157, and it’s rising still. The medical fraternity is yet to come up with a definite cure, which makes people succumb to fear and anxiety. This ongoing palpable energy is affecting mental health and needs immediate remedy.

Ram Duriseti shares why people are anxious

The rising number of COVID-19 positive cases is creating physical exhaustion and emotional strain. The fact that acutely ill patients might die is making people depressed and negative. A well-known director of the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan, US, published an analysis in “JAMA Health Forum” shared factors that explained few psychological factors affecting people because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Ram Duriseti also resonates with these factors that explain the reasons for increasing mental stress:

The PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) shortage raises the alarm among healthcare providers to contaminate the virus.

Ventilator and essential medical equipment shortage that will lead to insufficient and incomplete treatment opportunities

To keep elders and infants in the family safe because the virus is known to attack the immune system.

Restricted access to mental health care service to tackle issues likes psychological stress and depression.

Managing social isolation

Most people tackled staying at home for the first few months! Now that no one knows how long the situation will continue, people find it challenging to keep. Here are a few ways to manage emotional stress and mental stagnancy.

Stay busy- You should have a routine filled with activities to accomplish every day.

You should have a routine filled with activities to accomplish every day. Dispel negativity – The constant news and social media updates can become taxing on the nerves. Hence, make it a point to distract from any negative thoughts and engage in reading, music, cooking, or anything that gives positive thoughts and emotions. It is also a time to rediscover new hobbies and learn a new skill at home, such as a new language or glass painting.

The constant news and social media updates can become taxing on the nerves. Hence, make it a point to distract from any negative thoughts and engage in reading, music, cooking, or anything that gives positive thoughts and emotions. It is also a time to rediscover new hobbies and learn a new skill at home, such as a new language or glass painting. Stay active physically – People can become lazy staying at home for long hours. It will aggravate their mental health. Practicing yoga, aerobics, or any other indoor exercise for 30 minutes will boost immunity and spiritual well-being.

People can become lazy staying at home for long hours. It will aggravate their mental health. Practicing yoga, aerobics, or any other indoor exercise for 30 minutes will boost immunity and spiritual well-being. Care for the elderly – Older adults can get confused during this time! Keep them safe with proper medications and motivated with good company and engaging activities.

Things not to do

Some people get addicted to alcohol or tobacco to cut stress and anxiety! It is what you should not do because it is not helpful in the long run. Excess alcohol will reduce immunity and worsen the mental and physical health. Instead, switch to healthy juicing and seek professional help if required.

Last but not least, don’t shun people who tested COVID-19 positive. It’s not correct to become judgemental about them. Keep the necessary information handy and stay away from contaminated zones. Find out ways you can help patients without getting near to them. Patience, perseverance, and compassion are what are required currently to keep calm and mental clarity.