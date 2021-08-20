Balanced Worlds Of Two! Bonnie Guitar

There are many times when we wish to escape reality. If we could travel into another world, through another dimension, where would we go? How would it contradict with the reality of our current setting? Well, isn’t that fascinating. There are those moments (throughout much of our lives), where it feels as if we are living in two worlds. One is of the real world. The other is aligned with that of, fantasy! Both worlds balance each other out. However, it does permit one to move through different perceptions when it comes to how we swim through the tides of life.

There are different stages concerning how life is depicted through our mental and emotional journey. Questions arise. We don’t understand why we are in the state we are in. Sometimes, we wish to get out of the world we are in, and move into another one. Let’s be real! The “real world” can be a blunder. There is so much chaos, confusion, and others. In fact, so many people do not understand the real reason for why we are here. Society has made it plain (and clear), that we are here to labor and linger. That’s it. Rarely have we ever thought that there is more to our lives than working every day, and earning a living. On a daily basis, so many people return to work in jobs they hate; doing the same thing, every day. It’s frustrating, isn’t? Naturally, things are not supposed to be that way. We were meant to experience life, through Universal eyes. As the Biblical verse in The Lord’s Prayer mentions, “on Earth as it is in Heaven.”

Living in two different worlds requires a skill. Like the natural flow of water, there is a certain rhythm needed in order to move through them, successfully. Like the ever flowing oceans, there are ways of ensuring that certain tides match with different strides. Everyone has their own way of moving between the different worlds. The question remains: WhIch one is better? The answer: It all depends on the person. Some people prefer the world of reality’s restraint. Others prefer the creative purpose for why we have been brought to this spacing, to begin with. It’s adventurous, restorative, and creative, nevertheless. Unfortunately, many people have not gotten to that stage. In fact, there is the crazy belief that life is not meant to be enjoyed, in the way that it could. In the eyes of so many, holistic wellness has been presented as a curse. People are shamed in wanting to live better. It’s shameful, indeed!

Here comes the song. Another song, for the right time! It’s entitled, “I’m Living In Two Worlds.” The fascinating part is that we have the power to imagine there being more than one world. That’s what is so intriguing! Dreaming into two different worlds has its advantages and treasures. You don’t want to be too dreamy, where you are disconnected from reality. Then again, you don’t want to be so strict in reality, that you forget create in it. Navigating our way into two, different worlds, let’s bring sweet memories into the, two.

Bonnie Guitar