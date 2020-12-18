BALANCE IS POSSIBLE

I am often asked the following question regarding “Success”.

How can I be successful at work, while at the same time being a successful parent or partner.

They also wanted to know if you have to sacrifice one for the other.

I believe that without balance in all aspects of your life, you cannot be truly successful and happy.

I suggest you start by knowing, with clarity, what you really want your life to be like. What is the picture you have for yourself physically, emotionally and spiritually?

What does success look like to you and your loved ones?

What are your core values and beliefs?

These are your foundation! They set the bar for what is right or wrong, for what is fair and unfair.

Govern yourself by these standards.

Be aware of the choices you make. Ask yourself if they are consistent with your core values and beliefs.

Remember… We teach people how to treat us. If you are out of balance by working too many hours, you and only you can change this pattern.

You have a choice!!!

Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.