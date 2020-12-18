Contributor Log In/Sign Up
BALANCE IS POSSIBLE

"Time you enjoy wasting, is not wasted" (John Lennon)

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
By

I am often asked the following question regarding “Success”.

How can I be successful at work, while at the same time being a successful parent or partner.

They also wanted to know if you have to sacrifice one for the other. 

I believe that without balance in all aspects of your life, you cannot be truly successful and happy. 

I suggest you start by knowing, with clarity, what you really want your life to be like. What is the picture you have for yourself physically, emotionally and spiritually?

What does success look like to you and your loved ones?

What are your core values and beliefs?

These are your foundation! They set the bar for what is right or wrong, for what is fair and unfair.

Govern yourself by these standards. 

Be aware of the choices you make. Ask yourself if they are consistent with your core values and beliefs.

Remember… We teach people how to treat us. If you are out of balance by working too many hours, you and only you can change this pattern.

You have a choice!!!

Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

