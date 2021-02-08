Balance is an Important Part of Getting Healthy

Balance means not only focusing on what you put into your mouth but also keeping garbage out of your mind. A positive attitude and mindset are often overlooked when it comes to getting your body healthy, but that’s a mistake. When working with clients, she tailors her advice to help them make choices that work for their body type, along with showing them how to create an overall healthier lifestyle.

She created a program called DPone Healthy Method and is focused on making a difference in people’s lives. People need things tailored to their circumstances, in a way that works with their schedule, their mindset, and their bodies. Qualifying as a Health Coach was an important step in her journey. She’s also certified in Pilates and is working on her Barre certification. While she Mastered Economics, it’s her journey into health coaching that truly set her on the path to finding her passion.

Today, amidst a pandemic and challenging times, overall well-being is crucial. Taking care of one’s self needs to be a priority. Focusing on a balanced plan can truly make for a better life when you incorporate your physiological well-being with your emotional well-being.

Donna was greatly inspired by Tracy Anderson who focuses on connecting with you daily and is known for her impact on many in the health industry. Eating healthy isn’t enough, the right mindset is an important factor, and Tracy instills that into those she teaches.

Donna Page

Another place to learn more about Donna Page and her process is on her YouTube channel. You can find videos with helpful tips and more details about her journey on her channel here. She’s also started a podcast called DPone: Donna Page. You’ll find it on iTunes and Spotify.

If you’d like to see more detailed information about Donna and her DPone Healthy Method, you can find helpful tips, nutritional help, and consulting packages at her website, here.

Based out of Monaco, Donna Page is making a difference. Are you ready to make a change for the better? It’s time to connect your mind and body with healthier choices.