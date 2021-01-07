Bai Guang’s Symbolic Nightlights, In Nighttime’s Bliss!

Weather has a way of describing the hidden intimacies and emotions of the night. Through the weather, problems, solutions, stories, and emotions are revealed. Its just that simple. Navigating through the night, on whatever mood she may present to us, we come to analyze just how magical and intrinsic the nighttime came truly be. Certain kinds of weather patterns have the power of revealing another kind of element, regarding the nightly intimacies, and whispers of those evenings. Interesting enough such stories are illuminated with flickering of the night. Furthermore, certain mysteries relate to the patterns of slight glimmers into the night sky, and for that we must be ever true in following their direction; and their intentions of leading us.

Certain legendary, Chinese stars have that artistry and ability to guide us into the those nights, where the stars glitter; all the while providing hints as to what is able to be maintained. There are certain powers and glimpses into the night, and for that many adventures can be taken when it comes to the discovery of self, and the treasures of what’s real. For the most part, a number of artistic dreams, and pleasures, are sure to take place in night’s comfort. Please keep in mind that the process is doing so is never easy. Sometimes, there are those particular times when the frustrations, agonies, and discomforts are present within the nighttime rituals. Keep in mind that the journey is not always pleasant. Frankly speaking, its not supposed to be. However, there are always those tools, which guides us into moving and navigating through those difficult times, when grasping with the nighttime. Thank the Heavens, the presence of certain singers, who have such power in ensuring such takes place. Thank the Universe for those celebrated, and angelic beauties, who are able to navigate through the depths and deeper digs of the nighttime; already having done the work of navigating through life’s rigidity (and complexity) in order that we move through the deeper riches and workings of love, through restoration’s time.

In previous articles, we have notated the presence and role of those deeper voices. They are those particular women, who have maintained the power to immerse themselves through a deeper artistry, when it comes to the vocal world. Their work is important as they go through musical diggings, lifting, searching, and excavations, in order to locate the truth-the hidden, and the treasures, at hand. Such work is very important. Furthermore, what we have to also address pertains to the reflections and understandings, surrounding the treasures of musical depths. Such women are found throughout the entire world. These talented women are within every culture and nation, and their work is truly iconic, and a sea of jewels in the musical world. There is nothing, which can contrast this. And so, we have no choice, but to accommodate them on that journey.

Back into Chinese landscapes, we are moving into the world of one of such legends, whose career was based on discovering those musical depths and riches. Providing rewards and unusual directions of abundance, there is intrinsic fascination when listening to how such are moving through different trajectories and terrains of musical landscapes. These things are precious and Divine, in their own right. Moving back into the aesthetics, surrounding this particular nation, always remember it is the creative sector, which will bring healing to that nation. Reviving the arts and all of its intrinsic beauties, is what ensures that the arts-and those who assisted in maintaining it-will bless Chinese landscapes, and in bringing wellness for all, who are living there. There was one dame, who was known for navigating those deep waters in music’s abyss, within Chinese gardens. In fact, she was known as one of the “Seven Great Singing Stars.” Nicknamed “Queen Of the Low Voice,” and brought into another structure of restoration, she brought in another level of musical wellness. When we speak of such a Chinese, musical singing legend, we are referring to none other than. . .

Bai Guang

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/44402746296424473/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Within her 1949, “Streetlight On A Cold Night,” it is evident that the streetlight performs a particular role in highlighting those secrets of the night. Every component of the composition alludes to this. There is the opening of the song, where the stringed instruments create their technique in giving the illusion of stars flickering. Close your eyes and simple imagine a gigantic curtain having been placed to cover that magical world. Upon the opening scene, that curtain is slowly opened, and awakening into the perfect scenery. It is a graceful blanket of the night. In moving into night’s slumber, one is able to see those traces of lights, as they flicker into the distant spacing. A person cannot help, but to understand just how precious and serene it must feel to take walks, and journeys, into the night. Love, meditation, and the reflection, that it requires. It is all part of the process in navigating through life’s simple twists and pleasures.

The strings have truly done justice to this song. In fact, there is a pleasure surrounding how the instruments appear to move and navigate through the given time and spacing. Its as if the instruments are taking on a precious walk with Bai Guang, as they journey onto nighttime’s road, together. Nevertheless, certain wonders and auras are bound to happen, should there be a desire to navigate through that perfect timing. For the most part, there are certain auras and beauties, within moving through the night. On another level, there are particular stories, which are being told and navigated when those traces of flickers come through within the context of nighttime’s bliss and silent tranquility of thunder.

The instrumental notation has a way of moving, and navigating Guang’s voice, in such a way that a person feels, as if they are navigating through the streets, in search of the symbols of light. A person goes into imaginative bliss, as illusions are given platforms for certain realities. What are the traces and spaces for understanding certain dynamics and spaces? Of course, it requires that realm of imagination. It mandates that we pay closer attention, when navigating, and moving through the night. What is the deeper meaning of lights and their charisma for highlighting the night’s bliss and treasures? Clearly, it relates to our expressions of movement and surreal vibes. All of a sudden we get the opportunity to see things that we have never seen, prior to. Soon, we are granted the power to envision those sacred beauties, and aesthetics happening within night’s timing. That’s the power of, the night!

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bai_Guang.jpg; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Delving further into the song, it is clear that streetlights serve as the basis for decorating our cherished nights. For some reason, they provide us with that magnetic appeal to take control of our personal journey, within night’s timing. We are able to center ourselves within our personal power, and there is fulfillment, regarding how one is to maneuver, through such a hidden, and uncertain, world. The rhythms of the string ensemble also give the illusion of footsteps traveling down one of those nightly streets. Everything is calm. Silence pervades the space. There is love and stillness when it comes to presenting one’s timing and essence into the serenity of night’s canvas. Certain levels of splendor, and persona, are also evident within the song. All things are prone to work out well, when we surrender ourselves to nightly, holistic wellness.

The tone and depth of Bai Guang brings evidence into why she was so revered for her “low voice.” It is apparent that from the very moment her voice opens, the treasures of night begin to open themselves, in order to reveal just how precious her blessings are. Guang is able to carry over the smooth vapors and depth, through a very low pitch. One cannot help, but to understand that level of mastery and precision, unless you are willing to go into the depths, with her. Even through a low pitch, Bai Guang still has the power to navigate her nightly world with such ease, that darkness is no longer, unfamiliar. Furthermore, darkness is no longer a “scary place.” In fact, it comes to feel so natural and rejuvenating. Listeners come to wonder why they were so removed from this special world, for so long. Of course, that is for another lens and window, to address. Nevertheless, it provides a sense of longing and fashion to imagine oneself being a painter; using streetlights as a tool for painting the night!

http://hkmdb.com/db/people/image_detail.mhtml?id=1615&image_id=16148&display_set=eng; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

While Bai Guang was also known for having a “low voice,” there are certain points in the song, “Street Light On a Cold Night,” where she is successful in performing lighter notes. What does that mean in the very context of the song? For starters, listeners could interpret such, as being a reflection of streetlight flickers. If the streetlights could sing, this particular registry of performance notes, would be it. On a greater realm, a person is keen to comprehending the role of the piano and the flute, during those particular moments. They, too, are musical flickers within the telling in taking those precious journeys into nightly ventures. Kindly remember to stay in tuned with that initial opener of the violin. Listen to how it sets the tone for those particular highlights, where Bai Guang gives us clues into those moments of the streetlights’s sound. Nevertheless, it feels as if the streetlight is a reflection of those Heavenly and Universal stars. The only difference is that we get to have a physical presentation of those representations on Earth; and within an urban context.

Then, of course, there is, the speed. The song is slow and steady. Such a moderate temp provides a certain level of bliss, and embodies the walk, that we have been imagining (and dreaming of), through the course and context of this song. Remember how we spoke about the presence of footprints, and that nightly stroll to be imagined. So, now we make a brief return to it. This time, however, we are given that opportunity to go, a little deeper. So, let’s walk!

The speed becomes akin to a somewhat dreamy nature. Furthermore, there are certain arrangements needed to be made, while moving in the night’s comfort and ease. Simultaneously, what should definitely be addressed is the wonders into how steady the walk, truly is. Of course, such is an enticing response to the very wellness into her level of artistry. Slowly, and with such a moderate tempo, the stress is released. It is as if a person is required to release that heaviness of stress, in order to float throughout the nightly havens of the street. Even though the work may be trying, even though it may deal with a great deal of heavy digging, there is a certain level of grace when walking through the night. Somehow, those burdens seem to not be, so heavy! Things can be much more comforting than what we can orchestrate them to be. Its fascinating how the nighttime yearns for us to move through a level of docility and tranquility, within her domain. Humanity just has to be willing to move through those domains, with the understanding that one is open to, go with the flow.

Nighttime’s essence becomes even more clear. And the song is moved to fulfilling what it has been destined to do. However, what is ever certain is that going into those deep treasures, of music’s gaze, is a sacred treasure, which should be sustained. Certain singers have been gifted with this allure. They are precious in every form of the term. In addition, there is a wonder in their very delight. Such legends, and great talent, are given the tedious work of going into that sacred place, where many of us refuse to go. And once they arrive, they bless our Being with being able to take our own journey, when the time is right. In that perfect time, when the nightlights paint in that nourishing, caress for a nighttime’s lovely walk!

https://chrisroughan.webs.com/baiguangwhitelight.htm; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

To listen to other songs by famed, Chinese legend-BAI GUANG-you can click on the link, below.

https://tidal.com/browse/artist/3512119