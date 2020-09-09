Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Back to the Basics

How gratitude for what we have can change our mindset

Let’s get back to the basics, shall we? I can’t say it enough that this is the most insane year EVER. Even the environment is going crazy. [For the record, all of our “environments” are going crazy – political, racial, health, to name a few. I am referring to our natural, outdoors environment, to clarify.] In the past month in my home state of NC, we have had a hurricane, an earthquake, 110-degree days, abnormally “cool” days for August, a tornado, and I’m sure other things that I am leaving out. Not to mention the two storms last week in the Gulf and the lightening fires in California. I mean, seriously what more could 2020 deliver?

I recently caught up with a family member, and she said something that stuck with me. In discussing how each of us were doing, we brought up silver linings and getting back to the basics. Quite literally, feeling gratitude for food, water, and shelter. Now when was the last time you sat back and thought about these three things?

When we bring it back to the basics, we adjust our mindsets. When we bring it back to the basics, we don’t sweat the small stuff. When we bring it back to the basics, things seem simpler. It quite frankly puts things into a perspective that could resonate with us all more.

It’s extremely difficult to snap yourself out of whatever issue you’re facing at the moment. And I would never want to downplay whatever that may be.  Hell, I am a walking example of this. We are all navigating this new normal in very different ways. But while we are in the thick of it, try to take a step back and think about your basics. It’s hard. However, I can guarantee you, the more you do it, the more your mindset will change. The more your mindset changes, the more grateful you will become. And the more gratitude we have, the more at peace we can hopefully be in this season of life.

Food, water, and shelter. I take them for granted often. But from here forward, I am going to make a conscious effort not to. The basics bead is just that. It’s plain, simple, perhaps neutral in color. Though, it sets the foundation on your strand. It is a reminder that if we have it, we are doing alright. And it allows us to make space for other things, like how to help others, how to make a difference amidst the crazy, differing environments happening right now, how to make sure we are taking care of ourselves.

So the next time you find yourself in a tizzy, think about your basics. If you have them, great. If you don’t, know that there are those who can help. Those that are working on changing their mindset. Those that will get you there. Because we are all in this together. And we will get through it. We can do this.

Read more from Rachael
