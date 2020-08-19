Back to School: How to Safely Navigate the New School Year

Summer is coming to an end, and parents across the country are preparing for a new school year while trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools remain online, others are going to hold in-person classes with restrictions and still others will implement a hybrid instructional model. School this year will look very different than it has before, and each family will need to evaluate whether distance learning or in-person instruction is best for its children and household.

Your trusted nurse practitioner or other health care provider can help you make the right decision for your family, based on your unique circumstances. If yours is among those families choosing to send children back to school, here are some tips for keeping your kids safe at school.