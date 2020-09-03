Congratulations for your “Backtoschool” action!

I think that in time it will be rewarded. In twenty years plenty of adults will be able to say: “My return at school after the COVIS-19 crisis, changed my life…” and they will say how your back to school action inspired them to become better persons.



I also think that the crisis is not over and going further with such an action, would be worthy, especially because Christmas comes.

I observed that Fair Trade has very good products, with good prices, that are not luxuriously packed.



I would propose to prepare a series of luxurious packages for Fair Trade chocolate, tea, or spices advent calendars. I would be able to donate some paintings of my daughters or of mine as well as plenty of other well known or anonymous artists, for the package of these calendars.

Of course, the profits would be used to give plenty of children an advent calendar on the 1st of December.



I would like to hear it if you would like to go on further on this action and

it would be for us an honor to contribute with our imagination to a better Christmas for plenty of children.