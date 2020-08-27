Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Back to school

Hi Arriana, Back to school in Iasi, Romania is one of the moments that remained very fresh after years and years. The smell of the freshly renovated classroom from us and parents, the school uniform and my bag full of new white notice books, all of them bought with credit from my parents, and not […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Hi Arriana,


Back to school in Iasi, Romania is one of the moments that remained very fresh after years and years. The smell of the freshly renovated classroom from us and parents, the school uniform and my bag full of new white notice books, all of them bought with credit from my parents, and not al least the reunion with all my teachers. A moment full of joy and hope! Above all one of our best friends celebrated his birthday and we had an afterschool party.


I am a textile engineer and in the last time, I promote a model for an outdoor overall fitting from 0 to 4 years. I still wait for the answer from Zeeman, knowing that I can create an entire collection from 0-15 years, boys and girls for outdoors passing for about 4 years. Let’s hope that I will be able to see it on the market the next year.

With my best warm wishes,

Corina

    Corina Ross

    Corina Ross, Ph.D. Textile Engineer at Ross Consulting & Solutions

    First of all, I was shy and I thought that I cannot freely contribute to Thrive Global, knowing Arriana Huffington charming, wise and deep English. Afterward, I thought, whatever I had never lived or learned in an English speaking land, I had passed one TOEFL to achieve one scholarship in Germany and whatever I am engineer, I can still try to share my ideas with you. Reading your Contributor onboarding guide  I thought that I fit your community.

    I opened my business with the idea to enlarge my spirituality, meaning to stop driving 100 km/day to the job and back, to stop endlessly risk my life and solve all my important housework on Sunday. The average of women in the industry is 2%, and fairest employers don't go over 10% percent. The women that had opened firms in engineering can be counted on the fingers all over the world. Statistically speaking, my firm doesn't have any chance. In any case, I continue to develop my spirituality, to work on new projects, to believe in the sustainability and the future of textiles, and of my consulting firm.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Five Simple Ways to Be Mentally Prepared for the New School Year
    Community//

    Five Simple Ways to Be Mentally Prepared for the New School Year

    by Shira Gura
    Community//

    #SHEROproject Ashley Bendiksen’s Inspiring Story

    by Dawn Burnett
    boy playing in dirt next to bike
    Community//

    Isolating with kids? Learn to love the outdoors

    by Gill Hill

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.