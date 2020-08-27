Hi Arriana,



Back to school in Iasi, Romania is one of the moments that remained very fresh after years and years. The smell of the freshly renovated classroom from us and parents, the school uniform and my bag full of new white notice books, all of them bought with credit from my parents, and not al least the reunion with all my teachers. A moment full of joy and hope! Above all one of our best friends celebrated his birthday and we had an afterschool party.



I am a textile engineer and in the last time, I promote a model for an outdoor overall fitting from 0 to 4 years. I still wait for the answer from Zeeman, knowing that I can create an entire collection from 0-15 years, boys and girls for outdoors passing for about 4 years. Let’s hope that I will be able to see it on the market the next year.

With my best warm wishes,

Corina