Back to La Dolce Vita

Summer vacation in Italy is well and truly in full swing, almost back to normal, and therefore, it’s time to live dolce vita!

If you’re like me, you’ve missed traveling over the past year. The kind of travel that takes you out of your world and into another stratosphere. That’s the feeling of wanderlust.

Italy has reopened its borders and with a warm outstretched arm, is welcoming back tourists. The trick now is to decide where to go.

Lake Como has always been on my bucket-list and, more specifically, Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which is one of the regions 5+ star hotels and truly a once in a lifetime experience.

This hotel is known for its history, opulence, glamour and incredible service. This is the place to visit when you truly want to indulge. It’s a place for grown-ups, but is not stuffy. It’s family friendly, but all the kids we saw there were impeccably behaved (good job parents!). It’s romantic, but not cheesy. If you’re looking for a honeymoon destination, it doesn’t get much better than this. So, what can you expect from your stay here?

The moment you arrive at the hotel, you know it’s special. The porter rush to the car to assist with your luggage as you stare up to the impressive Art Nouveau building façade. Enter through the glass elevator which glides up to the first-floor lobby, and opens into a rich, red interior, red walls, red velvet arm chairs and dark wood details. Turn around and get that first glance at the incredible mountains and lake, contrast with the bright blue pool set on a barge on the lake (aka the star of the show).

Head to your room, or in our case, one of the luxurious suites. Each room is decorated in a unique style, ours was modern, with hints of opulent Italian history. However, as great as the suite is, the view is just the next level. With uninterrupted views of the mountains and lake, it’s hard to tear yourself away from the terrace, which happen to also have a hot tub, for an extra touch of indulgence.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo signature pool on the Lake

There are 3 pools on the grounds, one that’s right on the lake (the star of the show with the aqua blue colour contrast with the Lake’s deep blue), one set behind the hotel for privacy and of course pool-side Italiano style wood-fired oven pizzas, and lastly one inside the spa (yet still manages to have one of the best views on the property). Having the various options means the pools never felt crowded or noisy.

Food here does not disappoint. The huge renovated kitchen is sparkling and each station is a little magical. I toured the kitchen with the hotel’s Marketing Director, Dalia, who pointed out the pasta station where hand-made pasta was in process, ice cream station, fish & meats station and on and on it went – seriously impressive.

Breakfast is an elaborate buffet, not only with this decadent display with gorgeous white roses, and elegant silver serving trays, but also the endless options feels like it straight out of a Marie Antoinette scene. Thanks to Covid you can now walk up to the buffet and will be served by your personal waiter. There is absolutely nothing missing here and if there was, I have a feeling they would find a way to serve it. A covid-friendly option is to take your breakfast on your terrace, and with this incredible view and privacy, there’s absolutely no downside to it.

Make sure to include a private boat tour (request this through the hotel – they have their own boat) during your stay. Here, your captain will glamorously guide you around the lake, showing off the lake’s luxurious villas and breathtakingly mountainous backdrop. It’s all very much out of a Bond movie, in fact if you are feeling a little 007 – it’s probably because you recognize the scene where Mr Bond arrives in Casino Royal, or perhaps you have seen it in the movie Star Wars, either way, you can understand why it’s been featured in some of the most famous movies of all time.

The weather in this region can be unpredictable, so on the occasion it’s a little grey, book yourself into the Hotel’s Spa or take a quick peak inside their boutique which has some fantastic mix of international and Italian fashion & accessory brands. If you’ve “forgotten” that perfect dress at home, do not worry, you’ll be sure to find something equally fabulous here.

The entrance to the Hotel’s Spa & Gym is equally as impressive as the hotel itself

After all the lockdown’s and struggles we have all been through this year, Lake Como is the perfect solution to a European destination that is not overcrowded and respects the Covid guidelines. With so many tourists still not travelling, now is the perfect time to book a late summer/early fall vacation to Lake Como and rebalance your senses to gain energy, creativity and zest for life.

To get the most out of your time in Lake Como, make sure to book at least four days to allow time to visit other regions and villages during the day, smiling on the drive home, knowing that you’re coming home to Grand Hotel Tremezzo at the end of the day.