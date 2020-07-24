Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Back to beads a nostalgic hobby

Its a pleasure to do nostalgic hobbies...and its like finding a treasure.

Days are long, nights are short in my lockdown time. Days during this time running without routines, without schedules just days are going as per its wish. I am worried. Because as kids are at home half of my day went in cleaning. Cooking & Cleaning is the major duty at home for me now. Hardly finding my time to work. My younger son was the sneaky peeker at my home. He went to nook & corner around my home and find his treasures.

One day my little champ found a good treasure. Its nothing but my jewelry making kit. I kept that in the top shelf but some how he found it and just played in his own way…throw the beads and wires here and there on the floor. Very pathetic situation for me as well as for the beads. Atleast to save my beads, I planned to make jewels as soon as possible. Turned my beads as jewels within few days.

My jewels are ready and I am wearing them daily matching to my dress color. After a long time he made me to revisit my nostalgic hobby. I am enjoying wearing them daily. Proud to wear jewels made by me. Children are not only explorers but also the reminders for us !!

