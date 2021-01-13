B2B Lead Gen: Inbound vs. Outbound

Lead generation is the lifeblood of any business.

A company could have the best product, software, or service on the planet, but the only way to generate revenue and become massively successful is to attract prospects to the business.

There are two ways to do this: Inbound lead generation, and outbound lead generation.

Inbound lead generation is the result of posting regular content. Whether it’s posting daily on Instagram, creating YouTube content, podcasting or blogging, inbound lead generation will attract people to your business and convert them to leads.

While this is effective, it’s unpredictable, and in our opinion, an inefficient use of time.

This is why we love outbound lead generation.

It’s a numbers game. In outbound lead gen, revenue is a direct proportion of how many calls are being booked on your calendar. Further, the number of calls on your calendar is a direct proportion of how many people are seeing your offer.

Rather than relying on your content to bring prospects to you, outbound lead gen puts you on the offensive.

Outbound lead gen can be done in a number of ways, from Facebook ads, to YouTube ads, to mailing lists, to cold email.

We utilize cold email and LinkedIn automation for our outbound lead gen, and it’s incredibly effective.

Our strategy hits three major keys: Quality, consistency, and volume.

Since all of our outreach is targeted to prospects in our ideal audience, the majority of our leads are quality. These leads are aware of our offer, have a need for it, and can benefit from our services.

Next, our lead flow is consistent. Since we are on the offensive, our strategy involves daily outreach to prospects. Rather than waiting for leads to come to us as would be the case in inbound lead gen, we send a set number of messages each day through email and LinkedIn.

Finally, our strategy produces a high volume. We are able to send 300 LinkedIn messages and 150 cold emails per day, and this allows us to predict roughly how many calls we can expect on a weekly basis. We know that a certain percentage of prospects will reply, and from there a certain percentage of prospects will choose to book a call.

From there, we can estimate how many of the prospects we speak to on the phone will turn into paying clients.

Much more reliable and less stressful than inbound lead generation, in our opinion.

If you want to speak with our team to learn more about The Client Attraction Machine and how it can help you generate 30+ prequalified, highly targeted calls a month on autopilot through cold email and LinkedIn automation, you can book a call with our team. Talk soon!

