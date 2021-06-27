B.C. Silver Of ChangeFi: ““Do not let your circumstances or surroundings dictate your future”

“Do not let your circumstances or surroundings dictate your future. You can be, what you can conceive.” — Childhood Role Model. Though I mentioned this statement before, it is worth reiterating. When you truly grasp the magnitude of how it can change your life then you will think better, do better, and live better. The mere thought is the creation of everything that exists. I believed in this statement at an early age but, not until I grew older did I understand its magnitude and how it changed my life.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing B.C. Silver.

B.C. Silver serves as ChangeFi CEO and President of The Change Company, Fintech Executive, and an advocate for financial empowerment and equal access to financial opportunity. The Change Company is a designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). In his role with ChangeFi, B.C. leverages his drive for equity to lead a business that offers banking services to communities with historically limited access to financial resources. B.C. also founded GRIND Banking, a debit card and mobile banking company providing accessible banking solutions to the Black community. He previously served as President and CMO of RushCard, Vice President of Green Dot Corporation, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Rent-A-Center. In addition to his remarkable dedication to the cause of financial equality, B.C. has decades of experience leading innovative marketing and sales strategies at Procter & Gamble, Clorox Company, and Mars. Considered to be an agent of change, B.C.’s work at ChangeFi continues his mission of creating financial opportunities for Black, Latino, and underserved communities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

A: Being orphaned at an early age and growing up within an underprivileged system gave clarity on what my community had — which was a disparity in financial resources. This inspired me to bring fairness and inclusion and drive change for overlooked and marginalized individuals. It’s more than a passion for me. I have seen and experienced the lack of financial services offered in my community, the Latino community, and other underserved communities. The lack of access to first-in-class financial services for ALL communities is why I’ve devoted my career to developing products and services that help drive real change.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

A: My work in disrupting the status quo started in 2019 when I launched Grind Banking, a mobile banking solution built for people who look like me. I wanted to offer a solution that was a step above the typical prepaid card. We continue to disrupt the status quo through our Black Homeownership Initiative in partnership with Netflix. Our partners at Netflix donated $10M toward Black Homeownership. As an organization, The Change Company is committed to contributing a total of $2 Billion to help drive Black Homeownership, through Change Lending which promotes homeownership through traditional and non-traditional mortgages; a generational wealth builder for the Black and Latino communities and offers small business, renovation and real estate investor loans to help expand minority business ownership in America. We also developed ChangeFi which provides financial solutions to help consumers on their path to financial freedom, by providing elite digital banking solutions to overlooked communities. And launched Change Lab, a startup incubator that develops innovative, digital-first products to help communities we serve. Then, there is Change Escrow and Change Appraisal which ensures members work with a qualified appraiser who is knowledgeable about our specific neighborhoods and is able to provide an accurate valuation of our properties. Finally, we have xChange, an online marketplace for socially responsible investors who are searching for loans that will increase social equity everywhere. We are meeting our customers wherever they are in their financial journey, with a breadth of services that cross various financial needs.

We’re also focusing on eliminating the PayDay Loan — a predatory lending service that traps families in a debt cycle. ChangeFi members will have access to low-cost loans ranging from $50 to $1,000 dollars. We believe in serving our customers first and foremost, by changing their lives through a real change in their finances.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A: I was scheduled to speak at a morning conference and had to catch a late flight. During the rush to pack that night, I grabbed shoes, clothes, etc. When I was preparing for the conference that morning my shoes did not match. I had one brown and one black shoe. The conference was early, there was no time to purchase new shoes. The conference turned out great, only a few people noticed the black and brown shoe. I learned not to let the small things bother me, focus on the message and the mission. Everything else will flow.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

A: In my younger years I had a role model in my community who challenged me intellectually, pushed me academically, and inspired me to think bigger and be better. He often told me, “Do not let your circumstances or surroundings dictate your future. You can be what you can conceive.” This statement changed my life and thinking.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

A: Disruption is positive when it has a positive impact on people and the customers that it serves. It is negative when it does not impact the people and/or customer because the product/idea is negative or misleading to its users. Broken, unjust, or unequal structures need disruption. All technology and systems should be reviewed, assessed, and improved to provide equality and equity to ALL. An example would be the current banking system where 55 million American adults- Black, Latino, and other marginalized communities- have been unbanked and underbanked for far too long. It’s time for Change.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

A: “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines whimpering and complaining, You make progress by implementing ideas.” — Shirley Chisholm

I took an African-American studies course in college and we studied many influential Black leaders. My professor shared that quote with us. I believe ChangeFi is not on the sidelines; but implementing ideas through financial and lending products and services that help bring real, lasting change. We can help a mother avoid having to use a Payday loan service and bridge the gap for daycare or other emergency expenses. We can offer families the opportunity to buy their first home and stop renting. We can give business owners the opportunity to finally get funding for their small businesses. This is progress and the implementation of ideas towards real change.

“History will be kind to me because I intend to write it.” — Winston Churchill, quoted by a former professor

I believe that by taking your future into your own hands, you can be responsible for the good that you do and create your own story and life.

“Do not let your circumstances or surroundings dictate your future. You can be, what you can conceive.” — Childhood Role Model. Though I mentioned this statement before, it is worth reiterating. When you truly grasp the magnitude of how it can change your life then you will think better, do better, and live better. The mere thought is the creation of everything that exists. I believed in this statement at an early age but, not until I grew older did I understand its magnitude and how it changed my life. The wonderful thing is, the statement can be actualized at any age and though simplistic, it is powerful!

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

A: I’m not done because inequality and inequity are still pervasive throughout our country and financial systems. I will continue to work on providing financial services to bring financial equality to the communities we serve. Yes, more exciting products and future services are planned to continue enhancing the first-in-class services offered to our customers.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

A: The 4-hour workweek by Tim Ferriss showed me a creative and different way to quantify success in life. Balance is vital, for true success, and work alone is not the only gauge of success. You can successfully navigate a shorter workweek; be productive, have balance and strive for living your best life.

Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell discussed what makes high-achievers different. One area of the book mentions the number of hours needed to master your craft — I think it was close to 10,000 hours to become great or masterful. Some people believe success happens overnight, it’s luck, or a person may have been born into it. But true success comes from countless hours given to crafting skill or passion. It’s the sacrifice and commitment to doing things most people do not want to do or lack the courage to do, with consistency and persistence.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A: “I call this thing a marathon, I just didn’t quit, that’s the only distinguishing quality between me and someone going through it. Don’t quit.” — Ermias Joseph Asghedom aka Nipsey Hussle

This quote is relevant to my life because; I had the fortunate opportunity to work with Nipsey while working in South Central at L.A.’s Crenshaw District’s famed Vector 90 offices. His drive, vision, and purpose were inspiring and he touched many lives and left a lasting impact on the community, in life, and in death. Nipsey grew up in the struggle but thrived. He never quit and was vested in his community. I believe in never quitting, staying focused on the mission. changing the status quo and helping our communities through offering life-changing financial services and/or products. Let’s keep moving forward, achieve the goal, and don’t quit!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A: The movement: It’s Time For Change — financial equality and homeownership for Black, Latino and underserved communities by ending the lack of access to financial resources, eliminating the Payday loan, and increasing homeownership which will decrease the wealth gap and create real change.

How can our readers follow you online?

A: Readers can find me on LinkedIn at B.C.Silver-mba or my website: BC-Silver.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!