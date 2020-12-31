Ayush Patel Talks About His Success as Ethical Hacker And Entrepreneur

Ayush Patel (born 15 October 2001) an Ethical Hacker and cybersecurity expert. He is the founder and CEO of Ayush Security Solutions, an IT security company that partners with businesses. Currently, Ayush Patel is the world’s youngest autodidact ethical hacker.

The boy who got 59% in class 10th, who lost hope of securing the future. Even when he applied through distance education, he failed in maths again in 12th class. However, everything’s changed for him, now he’s finding bugs in different types of websites eg. Facebook, Arogya setu application and some news websites.

“Being ethical hacker not easy, definitely not easy. Even in every domain of education. Important thing is your approach, your positive attitude towards your work and the most important thing your hard work. I always says if you work hard, your probability of being lucky will increases dramatically” says Ayush.

At the tender age of 15, He stepped into the world of Cyber Security and launched his first start-up Ayush Security Solutions in 2019. His first lecture was in Navodaya Vidyalaya Sitapur On Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security. He have been Recently Published in so many News Articles as “Worlds’s Youngest Autodidact Ethical Hacker at 19”

No result is final and it’s your passion that takes you ahead in life. Ayush Patel is a proven example of this saying. He failed, went down, took risks, and stood up to the challenges of life without fearing consequences. Throughout the journey, his parents stood as pillars of strength and gave wings to the dreams of their child. They believed in Ayush and his abilities and never forced the societal conventions upon him. His story tells us that every failed person has a compartment of success in him that is waiting to be explored…