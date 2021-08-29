Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ayoub Marchich Gives Advice On Avoiding Burnout And Living A Success-filled Lifestyle.

An article on success and stress relief

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ayoub Marchich is an entrepreneur that has helped dozens of individuals achieve their goals. In this article, we will cover the values and principles applies each day to help him avoid burnout and succeed in life!

Avoiding Burnout and Drawing Inspiration

Burnout and stress occur when we impose too much work on our bodies. When burnout occurs, we slow down, feel unmotivated, and complete fewer tasks.

This can be bad for your health in the long run. To avoid burnout, Ayoub makes sure he spends an ample amount of time relaxing. And he does this with family: Ayoub’s goal and passion for what he does also gives him enough motivation to keep scaling. 

There’s a rule that most individuals are aware of but fail to follow; This rule suggests that you find your passion, get good at it, and eventually earn from it. This way you won’t lack motivation at all to work, since it’s something you enjoy doing.

Grooming successful habits 

How does Ayoub achieve the goals he has set? Well, Ayoub exhibits a lot of positive traits such as proper communication skills, accountability, and acknowledging that he isn’t a one-man team.  

His open-mindedness to opinions and the ability to work with anyone also comes as a bonus. He’s realized that working and growing together with his employees is the right path to success. Another special Ayoub exhibits are the ability to treat failures as opportunities to learn.

He accesses the mistakes he made that led him to failure, asks himself why it happened, and formulate plans to prevent it from happening again.

Ayoub is also a big fan of goal-setting. He’s not overly enthusiastic about the long-term goal-setting techniques.

He prefers a day-to-day kind of routine or schedule that can help him make changes at a moment’s notice.

Powering Through Adversity

As human beings, we face obstacles every day, and most times, these obstacles overwhelm us. 

Of course, Ayoub faces a lot of problems too, as a digital marketer, but he doesn’t let these distract him from the primary goal. 

He sees every low point as an opportunity to learn. Once he notices an obstacle, he accesses the situation and tries to figure out what went wrong and how he can make it right.

” The problem with most professionals these days is the lack of awareness. If you’re aware people humble enough to learn from your failures, you’ll achieve success.” – Ayoub.

    Oyinloluwa Balogun, Content Creator at Thrive Global

    I am a content creator with a lot of passion for my work. I have been writing since the age of six so it is safe to say that it is my second nature. Writing is art and like all things art, it is very liberating. I would love to say I have a hobby that does not include the creative process but I don't. Relatively introverted. Total foodie. Addicted to YouTube.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

