Axel Schmidt Of ProGlove: “Do not think you’re better than anyone”

Axel Schmidt is the senior communications manager for ProGlove, which develops industrial wearables used by more than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics and retail. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel “Make it Wearable” Challenge in Silicon Valley. ProGlove is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP and Bayern Capital. ProGlove employs 200 people from over 30 countries at its two sites in Munich and Chicago. More information is available at www.proglove.com.

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

In college I was pretty darn close to becoming a rock star, or at least I thought I was. Maybe that had to do with too much head-banging. So, then I settled to pursue a career as a teacher, but just before that got too serious, I dropped out and decided to become a corporate spokesperson. And the truth is, I loved it. There’s a set of common denominators such as being in the spotlight, sharing insights and providing perspective that really intrigues me about my job.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

In a time when too many pundits go berserk about automation and AI, I help give innovators a voice who would typically not get to stand at center stage to speak out about their needs. Technology is great, and we will need it to master the challenges that lie ahead of us, but it needs to first serve human needs. I help to bring that point across.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

So, I have always had a thing for fountain pens. To this day, they are my preferred choice when it comes to taking notes. Right after I landed my first job, I was in a meeting with this CEO who said so many interesting things. I was eager to take notes but ran out of ink in the middle of the meeting. So, I start meddling with a replacement cartridge and spill ink all over my hands. I was really careful to keep it concealed for the duration of the meeting. But then the CEO walked up to me and wanted to shake hands. Well, the embarrassment was all mine.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My greatest mentor is my grandfather on my mother’s side who taught me that humanity is a value that stands above everything. During the First World War, he earned two of the highest medals of war because he shot down an Allied stray plane. So, they organized this great big ceremony during which they wanted to decorate him. But he refused to wear the medals, even when they threw him in jail and dishonorably discharged him from the German army. He stood by his belief that he didn’t deserve to be recognized for what he had done, and so he told them: “I shot down a war plane. I killed a man who otherwise would have killed me. I ended a man’s life. That man was maybe somebody’s father, maybe he was somebody’s husband, but he was definitely somebody’s son. I bestowed unbearable grief upon his loved ones, and I will not wear a medal over this in a million years.”

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

“Disruptive” is one of those marketing buzzwords that will maybe go away at some point. Disruption suggests that something is broken apart. That happens in the case of an emergency or maybe when an accident occurs. Both of which is not a desirable state. I guess what marketers are describing by applying this term is an incredibly fast adoption rate of a technology or a development. But it doesn’t make much sense to break everything apart that your business or maybe even your entire existence is built upon. With that said, it’s important to understand that change is inevitable. So, it makes sense to embrace change. Things do not remain the same, and change can occur quickly. But rather than looking for a complete make-over, we need to look for micro-efficiencies that can accelerate changes and scale big time. Our wearable technology is a perfect example for that. BMW saves up to four seconds per scan they make. This doesn’t sound like much. Yet it can account for a save of up to 4,000 dollars per car they built because they scan a 1,000 times per car and one second equals roughly one Dollar in the automotive industry. We see similar examples in other industries including logistics, warehousing, post & parcel, retail and e-commerce.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“I have a dream” — to me that encapsulates the essence of our human DNA. We need to be able to dream to make good things happen. But then again, we also need to wake up at times to understand that a dream may just be a dream. Now, humanity is not negotiable, but we need to comprehend that some of our dreams may be nightmares to others. Let me give you a more practical example. At ProGlove, we encourage our staff to dream big and enact their dreams. We believe in Rapid Prototyping. So, we host prototyping workshops for our staff during which they can build prototypes and demonstrate them. Some of them make it to becoming a real product, others need to be let go. But we as an organization learn from building technology and every failure that comes from it.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Being able to scan barcodes, but digitize anything is the way of the future, and wearable tech opens up these options to a new level. You get better resource allocation and better worker health, more future proof business models, and a higher success rate. Having access to all this data is a game changer as it gives workers and managers a transformational mindset. The data is already there, but contextualizing it is what is now needed.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

“Start With Why,” a great book by Simon Sinek. It helped me focus on what really matters and why I am doing what I am doing. Once you found your why in life you will be able to set your priorities straight. You stand for something, and most importantly you leave a mark. Others can follow, or they may choose to take a different route, but it is something that can help to shape the future. I found my “why.” And one of the things I did to uphold it is I named my son after my grandfather. But my “why” goes beyond that. When I speak about our technology, I start everything with the human worker in mind. Lucky for me, I found a company to work for whose mission aligns with my believe in humanity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is short.” So, we need to focus on what really matters. Do not waste energy on things that are not worth it. Look at what is happening on many social media platforms. All this outrage, hate, and disinformation. Everybody has the right to click and share whatever they please. But whose objectives are you serving, and are the causes really yours? When I deleted my personal Facebook account some three years ago, I felt like a burden was taken off my shoulders. I now spend much more time on reading things I really enjoy. And that has improved the quality of my life beyond words.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Do not think you’re better than anyone. This life will end in death for all of us. All the money you make until then will not matter. What matters is the legacy you leave behind. Make sure it is something others — and that is important — will WANT to live up to.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!