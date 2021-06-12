Awesome Saenthaweesuk: “Be mindful”

Be mindful. Life is full of ups and downs. Overthinking of what already happened in the past or worrying about what might or might not happen in the future, this totally takes you away from enjoying the present moment. During pregnancy, if a mother is so worried about the labor and birth, she is likely not to enjoy the perk of being pregnant and this affects both mother and infant health.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Awesome Saenthaweesuk.

Awesome is a Pre/Post-Natal Yoga Professional who blends holistic spirituality with proven science to help and empower women to have positive birth experiences. Originally from Thailand, Awesome obtained a Master’s degree in Health Care Administration as well as being trained in physical therapy and as a Girls Gone Strong women’s health fitness coach. In 2016, while taking the AMANI Birth Childbirth Education and Birth Doula course, she became fascinated with not only childbirth strategies but also postpartum care methods from all around the world. As author of the upcoming book The Awesome Birth Method, she believes that pregnancy is beautiful and childbirth is an amazingly natural event probably for every mother’s life. She believes mothers who prepare themselves physically, mentally and spiritually will not only receive more positive birth outcomes, but this also helps them to transition to motherhood smoothly.

She has a passion to advocate for women who feel (and have been) abandoned after childbirth because attention turns fully towards the needs of the baby. As much as it is important and natural to love and take care of your baby, mothers must also love and take care of themselves. She can show you how to do both.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am originally Thai, growing up in a middle class family in the Northeastern region of Thailand, where most people were and still are farmers, poor with less education. My mom is one of those people, despite the fact that she is the one who always inspired and motivated me to get higher education. I obtained a Master’s degree in Health Care Administration as well as being trained in physical therapy (B.Sc.) and as a Girls Gone Strong women’s health fitness coach.

In 2016, while I was taking the AMANI Birth Childbirth Education and Birth Doula course, I became fascinated with not only childbirth strategies but also postpartum care methods from all around the world. The pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period are so crucial for all women, therefore my mission is to empower them through education and maximize their confidence to transit to motherhood smoothly. Hence, I created the Positive Healthy Childbirth private group on Facebook which aims to reach out to many mothers with limited access to childbirth education. The goals of this group are to help them understand the changes, empower them to lift up their voices, share their womb stories, and connect with other women. We can support all women throughout these major milestones and I passionately love being part of this positive change.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Women supporting women is the real deal! So let me tell you about the “red tent”.

A long time ago, when the moon was dark, most women in the tribe usually had menstruation which aligned with the moon circle during this dark moon. This allowed women to retreat into their “Red Tent” where they sit in circles and allow the blood to flow down to the earth. During this sacred time they talked, laughed, sang, and listened to each other’s womb stories or simply sat in silence. In the modern world, we seem to have lost our connection to nature and replace it with technology. The WHO stated that women’s reproductive systems have become the main issue for women’s health and wellness. Therefore, the “Red Tent” movement is back and this movement has slowly spread all over the world. My prenatal yoga classes also provide a temporary sacred place where all women come together, we connect to each other, support each other without judging, share the womb stories without shame or guilt. I am so proud to be part of this positive change and invite all women to share your stories, support and make a real human connection with other women.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Instead of a mistake, I am going to call it the biggest eye opener. The more births I experienced, the more beautiful births became. For years and years, social media and entertainment had a negative impact on our conception of labor and birth. I thought birth was risky, dramatic, and painful. It was always (is always) portrayed as a scary event. But in fact, the intense labor and birth processes were created by nature and if mothers prepare themselves physically, mentally and spiritually, this event will be forever memorable. The lesson I learned is the same one I share with my clients. There is so much noise out there so I want women to choose what they see and hear wisely. Choose that which drives the positive energy in you and block all the negative energy not just in your real life, but in these other mediums as well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Aisha Al Hajjar, the founder of AMANI Birth, as well as Mohammed Al Hajjar, her supportive husband, are the couple who truly inspired me to help many pregnant women face the modern birth culture. Aisha is so passionate about natural birth awareness, childbirth education and advocacy to mothers in the Middle East. Their passion keeps driving me towards my ultimate dream of having the best pregnancy center in Thailand. She is one of my mentors and has greatly influenced the work that I am currently doing, my plans for the pregnancy center, and the content of my upcoming book, The Awesome Birth Method.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

To make a bigger impact in the world, I believe we should start when infants are in the wombs. What if all mothers looked to reliable sources to learn and help them to prepare themselves for their upcoming births. They will learn to eat nutrient dense food, exercise in moderation, and take care of themselves. Many studies show that the optimal health and wellbeing prior to and during pregnancy significantly lower the medical complications for mother and her child. As a childbirth educator, I always make sure mothers receive the correct evidence based information. The more they educate, the more confidence they have, and the better decisions they can make for the birth of their children and even for their wellness as a whole. They will ultimately experience the positive birth outcomes. This is where we start making the impact, but it will continue after the child is born.

After childbirth, postpartum depression is a real issue and the statistic shows one out of ten mothers experienced an episode of depression after childbirth and the numbers are continuing to go up dramatically. I am also working on empowering those mothers through the “positive body image movement”. To affirm and assure them that their bodies are enough and beautiful just the way nature designs it for each and every woman.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

There are so many great ones to share but the lifestyle tweaks here are focused on mental health. Before mental health turns into mental illness, build up the “happy hormones bubble” with 5 BEs.

1. Be mindful. Life is full of ups and downs. Overthinking of what already happened in the past or worrying about what might or might not happen in the future, this totally takes you away from enjoying the present moment. During pregnancy, if a mother is so worried about the labor and birth, she is likely not to enjoy the perk of being pregnant and this affects both mother and infant health.

2. Be positive. Inevitably we all face the covid-19 situation which affects our life, family, and work. Having a positive mindset over time will allow you to become happier in life during good or tough times.

3. Be passionate. I am passionate about empowering women especially through their major life events such as pregnancy, labor, and birth. This allows me to live a better, more fulfilling life with meaning, happiness, and excitement. Find your passion and work it towards your ultimate goals.

4. Believe you can make a change, which means having the growth mindset. Research has shown that a growth mindset allows people to explore stress and challenges better and this leads to a higher level of wellbeing.

5. Be kind to yourself! Loving kindness towards yourself and others will help you move forward from difficult feelings or negative situations. There are so many people trying to tear you down, they really don’t need your help. Don’t be so hard on yourself.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I have already started a “Positive Healthy Childbirth” movement where I can support the women especially the first time mothers to this rite of passage with education, prenatal yoga and birth. This would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people as 85% of women will either become pregnant, be pregnant or are postpartum while 100% of all people have mothers. I also started the “Red Tent” circle for women in my community to share their postpartum experiences and embrace their positive body images.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me before I Started” and why?

1. Be myself! There are things that worked well for other people that won’t work for anyone else. Be myself and work things my way.

2. Keep it simple. At the beginning of my work I had so much equipment to share and show to mothers and I slowly realized as if I keep it simple it works out much better.

3. Expect the unexpected. Teaching prenatal yoga classes you will definitely experience the mother having morning sickness at the middle of the class or mothers canceled session 5 minutes before class due to her labor. I am much more able to deal with the unexpected than when I started my journey in childbirth education.

4. Find the connection. Working alone I would move faster but working as a team we would move stronger. Sometimes I need to refer a woman to someone who has more professional experience in a specific subject, such as a pelvic floor physical therapist.

5. Childbirth educator is not a job, it is a calling. It takes a lot of time and energy to work in this field and I am delighted to do something for myself, my community and for women. At first I thought it was just something to add to my prenatal yoga but now I see it is my passion.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All are important but mental health is the priority. As I mentioned postpartum depression needs to be addressed as once you give birth, you are postpartum. If we are able to detect the issue earlier and protect the mother after, this will not only impact her current life but this will also strengthen her mental ability until she enters the next chapters of her life.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

If you are Thai, join me at “positive healthy childbirth ช่วยแม่ท้องพลังบวกพิชิต​การคลอด” which is a Facebook private group. If you are non-Thai, www.youtube.com/awesomebirthyoga.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!