Awesome Culinary Traditions Around the World | Kelly Hansard

While most of us have sat back and enjoyed the different flavors offered by another country’s cuisine, not many have stopped to consider the work that goes into making the said meal. The process of making some of our favorite foods can be incredibly interesting and can make us appreciate the food that much more. Different countries have different ways of making some of their staple foods, and each one is as fascinating as the next.

Armenia

In Armenia, lavash is a type of flatbread that is eaten with almost every meal. The dough for lavash is quite simple and is made out of wheat flour and water. Like with most types of bread, the dough has to be kneaded and rolled, but the next step involves pulling and stretching the dough over a cushion made specifically for this process.

To cook it, the lavash dough is then “slapped” inside of a clay oven where it takes just under a minute to finish cooking.

Japan

In Japan, food is collectively referred to as Washoku. Washoku represents a deep understanding and respect of nature, which means using only locally sourced ingredients. Typically, these ingredients include rice, fish, vegetables, and even edible wild plants. Washoku is broken down into four different dishes: rice, soups, side dishes, and Japanese pickles, or tsukemono.

Spain

In many parts of the Mediterranean – particularly Spain, people are used to making dishes using only a small amount of ingredients and being mindful of food waste. Dishes in Spain tend to be small because of this and are known as tapas. Tapas are meant to be shared with friends and consuming food is seen as a social ritual as much as it is a necessity.

Singapore

In Singapore, many people head to food markets known as hawker markets where tiny restaurants are set up that specialize in different types of cuisines. These markets have been around since the 1960s and continue to be a staple in Singapore today.

Article originally published on KellyHansard.info