Awesome Culinary Traditions Around the World | Kelly Hansard

Awesome Culinary Traditions Around the World

While most of us have sat back and enjoyed the different flavors offered by another country’s cuisine, not many have stopped to consider the work that goes into making the said meal. The process of making some of our favorite foods can be incredibly interesting and can make us appreciate the food that much more. Different countries have different ways of making some of their staple foods, and each one is as fascinating as the next. 

Armenia 

In Armenia, lavash is a type of flatbread that is eaten with almost every meal. The dough for lavash is quite simple and is made out of wheat flour and water. Like with most types of bread, the dough has to be kneaded and rolled, but the next step involves pulling and stretching the dough over a cushion made specifically for this process. 

To cook it, the lavash dough is then “slapped” inside of a clay oven where it takes just under a minute to finish cooking. 

Japan

In Japan, food is collectively referred to as Washoku. Washoku represents a deep understanding and respect of nature, which means using only locally sourced ingredients. Typically, these ingredients include rice, fish, vegetables, and even edible wild plants. Washoku is broken down into four different dishes: rice, soups, side dishes, and Japanese pickles, or tsukemono. 

Spain

In many parts of the Mediterranean – particularly Spain, people are used to making dishes using only a small amount of ingredients and being mindful of food waste. Dishes in Spain tend to be small because of this and are known as tapas. Tapas are meant to be shared with friends and consuming food is seen as a social ritual as much as it is a necessity. 

Singapore 

In Singapore, many people head to food markets known as hawker markets where tiny restaurants are set up that specialize in different types of cuisines. These markets have been around since the 1960s and continue to be a staple in Singapore today.

    Kelly Hansard, Senior Program Manager at BMC Software

    Kelly Hansard is an Austin, Texas, local and lover of travel. Since she lives in close proximity to airport hubs and nearby cities, Kelly can often be seen using her free time to embark on a new trip. Kelly discovers a lot of her spark for life from traveling to new cities and experiencing new ways of living. Travel has proven to be a worthwhile form of learning in her life, and she is constantly on the lookout for new travel deals and trip ideas. 

    As for her career, Kelly holds the position of Senior Program Manager with BMC Software, a role she took on after graduating with her Master of Business Administration in June 2020. Prior to this, Kelly held positions as a Project Engineer and Hydrogeologist upon completion of her Bachelor’s degree. 

    Even though she learns a lot through her professional endeavors, Kelly also goes out of her way to find educational opportunities for herself. She is a fan of persistent learning, and she pursues knowledge through reading, watching documentaries, attending master classes, and even traveling. In fact, traveling has become Kelly’s preferred method of learning, as she has discovered much about the world around her and has come to grow intrigued with the unfamiliar ways of life. Kelly realizes there is so much more to the world than what is right in front of her, and she continues to be inspired by the innovative ways of living presented by other cultures.

    Looking forward, Kelly hopes to continue excelling in her industry while also embracing her love of travel. Travel is essential to creating a healthy work-life balance, and Kelly Hansard is no stranger to prioritizing this in her life. Although she has already experienced many parts of the world, Kelly has only scratched the surface of her travel bucket list.

    To learn more about her love of travel and career background, visit her website!

