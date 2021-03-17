“Awareness is the key to everything”, Mikal Shumate and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Awareness is the key to everything. If you want to program your subconscious, you must create a pattern of action that you repeat in all instances of a given situation. It takes about 10 times to imprint on the subconscious any behavior that you desire. On the other hand, stopping bad behavior requires truly connecting with the impulse that drives that behavior and stopping as it starts. It can change instantaneously when you fully connect, or it can be a tedious process over a long period of time when you are actually resisting change while telling yourself otherwise.

Mikal Shumate is an ordained Spiritualist Minister & Counselor, Oneness Trainer and Author. He grew up in a blue-collar family, served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and worked in the construction industry for over forty-five years before retiring. He spent years traveling the world and learning from the most prominent people in the spiritual field including Nancy Tappe, Gregge Tiffen and most recently, Preethaji and Krishnaji, founders of O & O Academy. He holds a certification in interpersonal and transpersonal counseling. A lifetime of interest in learning about and obtaining higher consciousness lead him to study and de-mystify complex spiritual concepts in his new book, “Blue-Collar Enlightenment: A Guide to an Awakened Consciousness for Ordinary People”. He resides in San Marcos, CA. To learn more, please visit https://lovelightconsciousness.com/

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am the oldest of 9 children and an early “Boomer” born at the end of WWII. My childhood was difficult as my father was an abusive alcoholic and I left high school early and joined the Navy primarily to get away from home. Not a unique story, but it set the course for my future by providing me an opportunity to become the first college graduate in my family via the GI Bill. I worked in construction to supplement my earnings while in college and after graduating with a degree in management, I went on to work in the industry and eventually owned my own companies. I retired fully just this year.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I actually have had 2 careers, the first being my way of making money which was in construction. The second, call it an avocation, was the desire to learn and understand consciousness and spirituality and eventually become an author. This resulted in my new book, “Blue-Collar Enlightenment: A Guide to an Awakened Consciousness for Ordinary People.” The avocation should be the focus of this interview and it was inspired by one of my mentors, the late Nancy Tappe, as described in my book.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There have been many, starting with Nancy Tappe. The thing about consciousness and spirituality is that there are as many paths as there are people. Our backgrounds shape our perceptions, which in turn determine how it is we see the world. I had one particular teacher in my studies in India named Kumarji that taught most of the courses I attended over the years. His patience and persistence contributed greatly to my understanding of the interaction of spirituality and consciousness.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps?

Be patient and pay attention. The more you are able to be present for your life, the more that will be revealed to you.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Be careful what you wish for because you just may get it! We have the power to manifest our desires. But until we have a clear understanding of why we want or desire something and the potential unintended consequences, we should be careful not to create a nightmare.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The next step for me is to follow up “Blue-Collar Enlightenment” with a book on what’s next and what one can expect once ascending the ladder of Enlightenment. The present reality is that an Aware Consciousness is more available now than at any time in history, but few have achieved this state of being up ‘till now. My intention is to take it beyond just the achievement of an Enlightened State into what might be now possible for humanity.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits come out of our subconscious mind, functioning automatically when we are in familiar situations. The most important thing to know is that they can be helpful or detrimental, but most importantly, they can be trained or untrained, learned and unlearned. The key is to be aware of your habits and support those that have a positive effect and get rid of those that don’t. For example, when we are properly trained how to drive, we learn in America that when we enter an intersection to first look left to check for approaching vehicles or pedestrians (the immediate threat), then look right (the secondary threat), then look left again to make sure the intersection is still clear for us to enter before doing so. After a while, this becomes habit, you don’t need to think to do it, you just do it. This is a beneficial habit. On the other hand, some things are negative habits that may also be addictions which are much harder to break, like smoking. It takes a great deal of both awareness and will to start or break habits. “Good” habits are those that support our life and contribute to those things that make life easier because we don’t have to “think” all the time, therefore making life less stressful.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Probably the most beneficial habit I use is to listen, to actually be present when interacting with people, to truly hear them before deciding how to respond so that I am not just injecting my story into theirs.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Awareness is the key to everything. If you want to program your subconscious, you must create a pattern of action that you repeat in all instances of a given situation. It takes about 10 times to imprint on the subconscious any behavior that you desire. On the other hand, stopping bad behavior requires truly connecting with the impulse that drives that behavior and stopping as it starts. It can change instantaneously when you fully connect, or it can be a tedious process over a long period of time when you are actually resisting change while telling yourself otherwise.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Wellness is a broad subject and the key, once again, is awareness. I see three areas applying to wellness, the body, the mind and spirit. Physically, it’s a good habit to pay attention to what you put in your body. You are what you eat! I habitually check the labels on all foods I buy because I know certain things, like sugar, are unhealthful for me and will make me unwell. Mentally, it is a good habit to create space between your thoughts, to pay attention to the thought streams flowing through your head and consciously stop them periodically. This “break” in your thoughts is especially helpful when you find yourself in stressful situations. And spiritually, it’s a good habit to connect your heart energy to your brain and get into coherence. This has been found to be very beneficial to overall wellbeing.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Awareness is the key and developing a meditation practice can lead to higher awareness

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

I would describe FLOW as the lack of resistance, a state where everything just clicks and does not necessarily require skill, challenge or meaning. It is a state of creation that can be applied to something in which one has skill, can, in other circumstances be challenging, and can have some degree of meaning when accomplished. But, in my opinion, is mostly characterized by a lack of resistance in a situation that might otherwise have obstacles that impede the actions desired. The largest obstacle to creating FLOW is you. By becoming self-aware, you can clear out the limiting beliefs you hold to having what you truly desire. There is actually no limitation on this, although there may be consequences. The real key is to get out of the way because we are our own worst enemy. Creation happens when we connect to the limitless field of consciousness with a focused and crystal-clear intention. When this happens, a state of synchronicity is created and with ease and grace that thing that you want, in its own time and manner will manifest. The more practiced you become at this, therefore the more habitual, the faster things manifest and FLOW.

Ok, we are nearly done. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Not sure exactly what that would be, but the solution to the world’s problems start with the recognition that separation is the cause. Think about it, what is the first thing you do when you meet someone? Without thinking, you judge them, categorize them by sex, body type, clothes they wear, social status, race, religion and politics, nationality, etc. among other things. We peg them and put them in a box. What we don’t generally do is recognize their humanity first and relate to them as a fellow human being, a member of our collective consciousness. Our tendencies are to assess what’s in it for us and see people in that light. All earth systems would work better if our first impression was this is a human being who happens to be…

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

The physicist, Nassim Haramein whose work on The Unified Theory has shown the physical connection of all things and touched on the relationship of consciousness to this process for the purpose of further exploring those ideas and science.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

