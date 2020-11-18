Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Awareness

Practical Advice Inside of Business (and Life)

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If there is one thing that the year 2020 has taught us is the importance of being aware. Regardless of the chapter, circumstance, or condition we find ourselves in, one thing is clear…

Being Aware is Being Aware

Knowing what is going on in us or around us will position us to act. I broke this concept down earlier in the year here.  Now, I want to explore three areas of business where being aware can make all the difference.

Where Are You In The Journey?

Practically every business article likes to focus on the nuts and bolts of business growth (which is important) and gloss over some of the more thoughtful soft skills that drive action. The first question is simply asking where you are in the journey. The answer is one of three: scarcity – abundance – prosperity.

Scarcity is simply not having enough whether it a lack of money, time, resources, or tools to adequately maintain a growing, thriving business.

Abundance is having the necessary money, time, resources, or tools that allow your business to support itself without having the daily stress of ‘making it work.’

Prosperity is having the ability to utilize money, time, resources, or tools at a moment notice without needing to consult anything or anyone else, which is the ability to make a conscious decision subconsciously.

What Makes You Content?

This is simply asking yourself, how you define success. Success is very subjective to the person, their lifestyle, their goals, their plans.  It may be like others, but it will not (nor should it) be dependent upon another’s definition of success.

Being content is a huge place to arrive at. Perhaps you are on a plateau in business, but that is your current plan, so you are operating at a certain level that may not look like growth (this often looks like planning) yet it is.

Being content means that you are nourishing your business through embracing and developing your strengths, exploring your curiosities, and experiencing gratefulness for where you are in the journey.

Being content is being able to feel fulfilled while experiencing struggle. At the foundation if business we find the core of human expanse. Perseverance. Determination. Patience. These words describe the business owner who finds contentment no matter what. This does not mean that one won’t feel negative emotions or have challenging days, but it does mean that when negative emotions come, when struggle some days appear, they are met with a ‘this too shall pass’ mentality rather than getting bogged down.

Will Your Definition Of Success Be Sustainable?

Finally, when we look at what our definition of success is, the question turns to sustainability. Knowing if your current goals are clear enough and strong enough for your business to survive no matter what is crucial. Initially, this is an easy question to answer. It is either a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ deliverable.

If your answer is yes, then define it. Write it out (you most likely already have). Vision boards, business plans, media strategies, and the like have been created. Defining what sustainability is will keep you on track to maintain it.

If your answer is no, then its time to create your plan. I would go out and say that if you are answering no to this, you don’t have a plan in place, you are flying by the seat of your pants, and/or you are lost.

The good news is that no matter where you are, it is ok. Awareness is knowing the reality of where you are. This removes the fantasy or fiction from your business which allows for facts to be fully present. When presented with the facts of where you are, it is easy to make the appropriate decisions. Remember that…

Being aware is being aware.

Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Shift from a Scarcity to an Abundance Mindset

by Caroline Castrillon
Community//

What No One Tells You About Life

by Ayelet Baron
Community//

Lead With Abundance Not Scarcity

by Michele Attias

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.