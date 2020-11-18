If there is one thing that the year 2020 has taught us is the importance of being aware. Regardless of the chapter, circumstance, or condition we find ourselves in, one thing is clear…

Being Aware is Being Aware

Knowing what is going on in us or around us will position us to act. I broke this concept down earlier in the year here. Now, I want to explore three areas of business where being aware can make all the difference.

Where Are You In The Journey?

Practically every business article likes to focus on the nuts and bolts of business growth (which is important) and gloss over some of the more thoughtful soft skills that drive action. The first question is simply asking where you are in the journey. The answer is one of three: scarcity – abundance – prosperity.

Scarcity is simply not having enough whether it a lack of money, time, resources, or tools to adequately maintain a growing, thriving business.

Abundance is having the necessary money, time, resources, or tools that allow your business to support itself without having the daily stress of ‘making it work.’

Prosperity is having the ability to utilize money, time, resources, or tools at a moment notice without needing to consult anything or anyone else, which is the ability to make a conscious decision subconsciously.

What Makes You Content?

This is simply asking yourself, how you define success. Success is very subjective to the person, their lifestyle, their goals, their plans. It may be like others, but it will not (nor should it) be dependent upon another’s definition of success.

Being content is a huge place to arrive at. Perhaps you are on a plateau in business, but that is your current plan, so you are operating at a certain level that may not look like growth (this often looks like planning) yet it is.

Being content means that you are nourishing your business through embracing and developing your strengths, exploring your curiosities, and experiencing gratefulness for where you are in the journey.

Being content is being able to feel fulfilled while experiencing struggle. At the foundation if business we find the core of human expanse. Perseverance. Determination. Patience. These words describe the business owner who finds contentment no matter what. This does not mean that one won’t feel negative emotions or have challenging days, but it does mean that when negative emotions come, when struggle some days appear, they are met with a ‘this too shall pass’ mentality rather than getting bogged down.

Will Your Definition Of Success Be Sustainable?

Finally, when we look at what our definition of success is, the question turns to sustainability. Knowing if your current goals are clear enough and strong enough for your business to survive no matter what is crucial. Initially, this is an easy question to answer. It is either a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ deliverable.

If your answer is yes, then define it. Write it out (you most likely already have). Vision boards, business plans, media strategies, and the like have been created. Defining what sustainability is will keep you on track to maintain it.

If your answer is no, then its time to create your plan. I would go out and say that if you are answering no to this, you don’t have a plan in place, you are flying by the seat of your pants, and/or you are lost.

The good news is that no matter where you are, it is ok. Awareness is knowing the reality of where you are. This removes the fantasy or fiction from your business which allows for facts to be fully present. When presented with the facts of where you are, it is easy to make the appropriate decisions. Remember that…

Being aware is being aware.