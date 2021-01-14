Award-Winning Screenwriter Rodney Barnes Explains What He Loves About Writing Comic Book Scripts

Rodney Barnes loves comics. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given he was a writer and producer for Cartoon Network’s The Boondocks, and has penned a number of graphic novels. His deep love for comic books has now culminated in its natural endpoint: owning his own graphic novel publishing company.

Called Zombie Love Studios, this new company that Rodney founded will be the creative production house that will deliver what are bound to be captivating and engaging comic books.

If you are a fan of graphic novels, science fiction, or horror, then you have probably already seen some of the phenomenal work that Rodney has done, either on-screen or in a comic book. He is probably most well-known for The Boondocks, but has also had a hand in shows that include American Gods and Marvel’s Runaways. He also has created the graphic novels The Falcon, Quincredible, and Lando: Double or Nothing. Rodney is known for his use of characters resembling everyday people within roles where they find themselves in supernatural situations. There is a hint of social commentary thrown into his work for good measure as well.

Some of his most recent comic books, including the vampire-themedKilledelphia, take on somewhat of a cinematic vibe. This has made some of his work’s fans hopeful that it will be turned into a film or show one day down the road. Thanks to the inclusion of undead vampires, this graphic novel ventures into a little bit of the horror genre, which is one that Rodney is also really into.

Rodney has had comic books in his life ever since he was a little kid. Most of the ones he bought back when he was in his younger years were from a place called the Royal Farm Store, located in his Annapolis, Maryland hometown. He was instantly hooked from a young age. In fact, his addiction was so severe that he would get his hands on a new comic book by any means necessary, especially if they were related to Batman and Green Lantern.

Later on in life, Rodney and his friend would make the trip over to Baltimore and go to the only comic book store in the whole area, Geppi’s Comic World. He recalls those youthful days as being the inspiration for him becoming a writer of graphic novels himself, as well as other creative endeavors within the entertainment industry.

Today, Rodney is a prolific writer and producer of all-things related to comics. He has a love for this creative expression of archetypes and telling of issues that permeate culture. If he can impart a few nuggets of truth within his work, then he is enthusiastic to do so.

To learn more about his new publishing and film companies, you can head over to his website. You can also check out the latest from Zombie Love Studios by going to the official website.