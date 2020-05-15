Awaking the subconscious mind power

The mind is a fantastic creation of nature. The mind has the ability to change someone’s reality, which leads to change his whole life. So in this article, I would like to discuss the ways of using subconscious mind power to change your life. First of all, we have to identify the main two parts of the mind.

Conscious mind

Conscious minds can be defined as the art of the mind, which we already know. The conscious mind controls our voluntary actions and voluntary feelings. As an example, you are now browsing the internet with the help of the conscious mind.

When you want to stand up, it controlled by conscious mind. Likewise, the conscious mind control all our voluntary actions and feelings.

Subconscious mind

This can be defined as the part of the mind which we are not aware about. We know that we have this part, but we don’t know what it is and how to use it. The main reason is the subconscious mind act without our permission.

It means the subconscious mind controls our involuntary functions like heartbeats, blood circulation, breath, etc. We don’t need to put an effort to perform actions controlled by the subconscious mind. So the subconscious mind works 24 hours without our knowledge, and it speaks to us in dreams. (Info)

Awaking the power of the mind

This is simple and interesting. First, you have to take a small pen and a paper. Now find a comfortable place to sit. Okay, you are good to go. Now imagine how you want your life to be in the future. Suppose you are dreaming about buying a car, buying a luxury house, becoming the owner of a reputed company, etc. Imagine everything you need in your future.

This may take a few hours. Okay, now write every dream you visualize in your mind in that piece of paper. When writing this, you have to use the present tense. Also, make sure you are not using any negative words like “afraid, not” etc.

Now it gets more interesting. You have a paper that has all your goals for the future. Now we are going to change your subconscious mind in order to achieve those goals. Find a comfortable place or use the place you used to write the goals. Read those goals daily. I suggest you read those in the morning and at night.when you reading it, you have to visualize it.

As an example, suppose you wrote buying a luxury car. Now imagine you are driving a luxury car with your lover. It has inbuilt TVs, light systems, etc. Also, it has an inbuilt restroom.

Likewise, you have to visualize each goal.With time, you will be able to change your subconscious mind.

What is the reason for doing that activity?

The subconscious mind and our reality have a direct link. Our reality always works according to our subconscious mind. Suppose you always think that you are a looser. So your reality also leads you to do things that make you a looser.

So the aim of that activity is to change the image you have about yourself. When you do that, you can change reality.

Sources