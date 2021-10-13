Awakening Part One – Envisioning

Hearing Emma Raducanu, the surprise winner of the US Tennis Open speak, was like a breath of fresh air. Listening to this inspiring 18 year old champion talk about her approach to winning was ‘Spiritual Life Guidance 101’.

References such as ‘not getting ahead of myself’, ‘enjoying the moment’ and ‘focusing one point at a time’ peppered her post-win speech. What also struck me was her clarity of vision. She said she had dreams of winning a grand slam and visions of being in the winning box with her team.

We hear winning stories from sports idols and marvel at their capacity to make dreams come true. These people have aspirations for high achievements and yet most of their performance is day by day, step by step training. The actual peak moments of the sports star winning the prize, may take just a few hours. The stand on the podium happens in a flash. The journey to that moment is little steps across days, weeks, months and years.

Sport is powerfully unifying. When we talk about the game and the stars we connect and come into a shared story. What our champions clearly demonstrate is how visioning creates our future. When we see something is possible, we can pull it into existence point by point and step by step.

In a curious way Covid-19 could also be seen as a unifying agent. This is one “wake up and get into the Wellbeing game call” we can’t ignore. Wake up calls are life’s invitation to transform and renew our energy. Collective wake up calls amplify the healing energy. If we welcome this movement of change, right now this very dynamic energy can propel us fast forward into whole new lives. Transformational healing is the journey of Awakening to our larger life possibilities.

To get into the Wellbeing game it’s super helpful to drop off the fear, and turn up the light of clear-minded thinking. From this place we can create a vision of where we want to be in our lives.

Here are three suggestions for dreaming forward in this time of momentous change.

To manage fear, avoid anxiety, and create clarity, we bring our attention to present time reality. Present time living is the territory of Heart-mind alignment. This is what sports champions show us. No matter what is happening around them, their focus and presence is now. When we stay focused on what we are clear about now, clarity and confidence builds and we see our direction. When we act from a place of clarity, healing and transformation of our individual and community situations starts happening.

2. To reset through a ‘wake up’ call, we first need to take time to reflect on what’s important. Reflection is dreaming backwards. Looking back, we see what worked and what didn’t. It helps us join the dots on how we arrived here, then we let go of the rubbish and move forward. This radical time in our collective history is referred to in Chinese medicine as a ‘life gate’. These turning points help awaken us to deeper parts of ourselves and others. When we open to our Heart’s higher awareness it can catalyse rebirth and whole being renewal.

3. When we are questing for change we need to ask questions “What’s calling for change in my life and what’s important?” We can ask our imagining what we we’d really love to do differently, and call up the energy for that to happen.

Envisioning is ‘dreaming forward’. Holding the vision is focus. Manifesting the vision is step by step alignment of Heart, mind and action.