Avoiding Stress and Burnout with Parikchhit Basnet

By

As the coronavirus propels the world into a telecommunication lifestyle, the time spent behind the screen has now increased exponentially which becomes an all too real concern for burnout. With so many of us frantically trying to adjust towards the new “normal” stress continues to increase for most business professionals, but there is an entire world of digital nomads who have this lifestyle figured out quite nicely. Meet Parikchhit Basnet, Founder of Mint Ave Inc, he has spent the better majority of the past 3 years working extremely long hours behind a screen with no actual office environment that we might be used to. So in this interview, we will go over Parikchhit’s strategies for avoiding stress and burnout as an entirely digital entrepreneur. 

Meditate More Often 

It’s no secret that some of the highest performers in the world utilize some form of meditation in their self-development arsenal, its benefits just simply cannot be beaten. Parikchhit is a strong advocate for meditation especially if you work in any sort of digital environment, not only does it strengthen your self-awareness through any situation but it clears your mind. Having a clear mind before any mentally straining work projects can bring your best performance to the task at hand. 

Stimulation Exercises 

As a precursor for gaining clarity in his life Parikhhit prioritizes having exercises that stimulate his awareness and mental acuity. He is a firm believer that anytime you hit a wall and burnout, it’s ultimately from having a lack of clarity and uncertainty on what you’re doing when it comes to your goals. 

Take Breaks 

By far one of the most underutilized forms of an efficient way to avoid burnout is simply by taking a break. Breaks allow the mind time to relax and plan for your future. Oftentimes many successful entrepreneurs have breakthrough ideas and gain more momentum than ever after taking a break from work, such as Parikchhit experienced recently after a vacation. 

Key Takeaway 

These 3 tips from Parikchhit can help take your work-life balance up a notch all while avoiding burnout if followed. The strategies he uses aren’t new to the world, they’re not revolutionary, they are simply time tested strategies that when coupled with discipline can help you reach the next level in life. 

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a branding expert, and consultant who has worked with top celebrities and millionaires doing over 100M a year.

    Growing up in a small town called Grandview where the estimated population of the town was around 10,000 people. Usually, in small towns, it’s almost impossible to dream about “the life” because you don’t see the fancy cars, the nice clothes & big mansions.

    But only 3 months into online marketing he did what would take most of us years - Johnny hit his first ever 5 figure month. Now he is able to make up to 20k per day using only social media and connect with some of the top influencers on daily basis.

