Avoiding Stress And Attaining Success As An Entrepreneur; With Zazu Moloi

Zazu Moloi is a 25-year-old African American entrepreneur who has helped numerous individuals achieve success in life. In this article, we receive insight from Zazu on ways to avoid stress and attain success as individuals.

Combating Stress

Stress and burnout are major problems that most people face today. This is a real health issue that most people fail to notice in time. And it usually leads to serious consequences later on.

In light of this topic, Zazu shares that to avoid stress and burnouts, he ensures that he takes daily naps in between work sessions to avoid the build-up of pressure. This ensures that he commits to an easy-going and stress-free life.

Apart from this, he also engages in activities that take his mind of stress. Activities such as yoga, visiting new places, and eating good food.

“If it won’t matter in 5 years, don’t worry about it for more than 5 minutes. Focus on passion and not money. The money will stress you out, the passion is your release.” – Zazu.

Drawing Inspiration

Inspiration is the process of being mentally stimulated to do or feel something, especially to do something creative.

We all have that one thing that drives us to do remarkable things, you know! That thing that gives us the required motivation or pushes we need to set out on daring adventures.

Zazu’s inspiration comes from his passion for photography and his love of interaction with other people. That’s all that keeps him going. “If I have a camera at my disposal then I am at home.” – Shares Zazu.

Achieving Success

In order to achieve the level of success, Zazu shares that he’s had to put in hours of work every day in his craft in order to become the best. This might seem arduous, but it’s benefits are far greater than its cons.

Apart from this, Zazu advises that you always do what feels right and don’t try to force things that aren’t working. Here are a few words of advice from Zazu himself:

“I would advise anyone starting out in photography to always focus on having fun and enjoying the process. There are far too many photographers that are jaded by the concept of making money. Shoot photos because it fills you with joy, not because it makes you money.”- Zazu.