Avoiding Stress and Achieving Success with Visibility Expert Rina Slusnyte

All workers have felt, at some point, the pressure of work-related stress. Any job can have stressful elements as we can say that to manage the Facebook ads, even one that is done out of a true vocation.

In the short term, it can be experienced only as a feeling of challenge or pressing tension, but when work stress becomes chronic it can be overwhelming and become detrimental to physical and emotional health.

The causes of stresses that occur at work cannot always be avoided; however, steps can be taken to control them before they become a threat to health.

What are the causes of stress in the work environment?

Among the most common are the following:

A low salary.

An excessive workload.

Little challenging or stimulating job.

Few opportunities to grow within the company.

Lack of support from colleagues or superiors.

Lack of control over the decisions to be made within the company

What are the potential effects of untreated stress?

Unfortunately, work-related stress does not go away when the workday ends and you return home, and the accumulation of it, day after day, can have a very negative effect on your health.

In the short term, a stressful work environment can contribute to problems such as headaches, stomachaches, sleep disturbances, bad moods, and difficulty concentrating.

What can be done?

To deal with stress effectively it is important to take the following measures:

Identify the source of stress: many times the feeling of stress is general and manifests itself in any element of the work environment. However, the causes of it are likely to be quite specific. Identifying where the stress is coming from will go a long way in determining how to deal with it.

Develop healthy responses: Instead of trying to fight stress through excess food, tobacco, or alcohol, developing a healthy response plan will not only be more beneficial in the long run but will also bring a sense of reward that will help counteract stresses. Negative effects. Exercise, meditation, going for a walk, pursuing a hobby, or spending more time with your family are more powerful tools in fighting stress than you think.

Set boundaries: In today’s digital world like Facebook advertising, it’s easy to feel the pressure to be available 24 hours a day. However, a healthy work-life balance includes a door that closes the moment the workday ends and does not open again until the start of the next day, without feeling guilty or lacking a sense of self responsibility.

Set aside some time to recharge: to avoid the negative effects of chronic stress and exhaustion, it is necessary to have time to recharge. This recovery process requires mentally disconnecting from work, turning off the phone, not opening the mailbox, and even, if possible, keeping a distance from co-workers, no matter how positive the relationship on a personal level.

Learning to relax: enjoying a meal, a walk, or a social interaction (without thinking about work or talking about it), or other more advanced techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and introspection can help to slow down the feeling of stress.

Communicate the problem to bosses and superiors: A happy employee is an efficient and productive employee, so a boss who cares about the future of his business will try to do everything possible to create a work environment in which well-being is promoted for your employees. Communicating the source of the feeling of stress can help management to be aware of the problems that cause a decrease in productivity, and can modify working conditions to make them more enriching and less stressful.

Get professional help: Seeking help from friends and family to cope with stress can bring answers on how to deal with it, but in severe cases, the ideal is to turn to a specialist since a professional psychologist can provide powerful personalized tools on how to deal with it. The negative effects of mental exhaustion and feelings of stress that come after prolonged exposure to stress.