Avoiding Failure as a Startup Business

Mike Khatiwala discusses how startup businesses can avoid failure.

Startup founders can avoid failure by following these five tips.

Make connections

Startup founders should surround themselves with valuable people. They should regularly attend conferences and dinner events within their industries. By exchanging business cards, founders will be able to meet investors and lawyers. These contacts will help the business move forward. For example, investors can help the business keep up with demand by paying for the raw resources necessary to create products. Lawyers can help protect the company from intellectual property violations.

Start with a niche

Startups have trouble competing with large corporations. These conglomerates have billions of dollars in resources. They have armies of lawyers and analysts ready to squash the competition. Startups need to find a way to break into the industry. They can do this by catering their products to a small audience with unique needs. For example, a fashion boutique in the yoga space can create leggings with pockets. A small cruise line can sell dog-friendly vacation packages. Startups can start with a single niche and branch out into broader categories later. This strategy will help the business find a loyal group of customers.

Be picky with new employees

Startup founders should be meticulous with the hiring process. They should hire people who believe in the company’s mission and products. New hires should also have versatile skill sets. For example, a software engineer should also be able to talk to customers. Everyone must be willing to roll up their sleeves and contribute when an issue arises. Otherwise, the company might have to shut down. Minor issues turn into major conflicts if indifferent employees do not act.

Remember to sleep

Startup founders might want to neglect sleep and pull all-nighters. This mentality is romanticized by movies and television shows about entrepreneurship. However, people make foolish decisions when they are tired. A sleep-deprived entrepreneur might do something harmful to the company’s finances.

Be passionate

Entrepreneurs cannot just be driven by money. They need to live and breathe the projects that they are working on. Otherwise, they will get bored and burned out. They will quit when the company is in distress.

Founders who live by these principles will be able to grow their businesses and reach milestones.

    Mike Khatiwala

    Mike Khatiwala, Founder at Delaware Hotel Group

    Mike Khatwila is a Voorhees, New Jersey Entrepreneur. He founded the Delaware Hotel Group in 2001, and has provided hotels throughout the area an abundance of experience and knowledge to work with. He has  become a pillar of the business community, with a reputation for excellent organization and fantastic customer service. In addition to his hotel management company, Mike is a managing member of Overall. In his free time, he can usually be found fishing or staying physically active by playing basketball. He has long enjoyed both sports, and finds they both give him different ways of relaxing.

