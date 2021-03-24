Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Avoiding Emotional Overload: How to Protect Your Mental Health

Very few people would argue that mental health is a low-tier topic in life. In theory, a majority of individuals know it matters. In practice, reality tends to take over. Parents get sick, deadlines at work dominate, and you are too tired to comprehend everything at once. It’s nearly impossible to control the pressures that come with life. However, individuals may protect their mental health using these insightful tips.

Value some alone time

Both introverts and extroverts need time to re-energize, re-strategize, and relax. People spend an enormous amount of time taking care of everyone else apart from themselves. Take some time off alone to take care of yourself and regain the energy lost.

Distract yourself healthily

Experts recommend blocking or avoiding mental stressors with distractions. Nonetheless, people have to be very careful when choosing distractions. Alcohol and drugs don’t make things easier. Instead, invest in healthy activities such as yoga, swimming, traveling, meditation, music, or podcasts to avoid negative emotions and thoughts.

Try Therapy

Although commonly overlooked, therapy might help in preventing emotional overload. Therapy may help patients acquire skills to cope with mental breakdowns and blocks. Find a therapist that relates to your current situation to help you improve your quality of life

Surround yourself with positive energy

The saying “garbage in, garbage out” applies in real life. Once an individual begins feeding on negative energy, their mental states become worse by the day. Therapists encourage people to surround themselves with positive energy, boosting their mental energy and health.

Self-care is paramount

During mental and emotional breakdowns, the body tries to communicate that it needs a break. Make it a habit of practicing self-care. Go for a massage at the spa, take a walk as you meditate, join a dancing class, eat well, and sleep well. These lifestyle changes will be the reason for your strong mental health and glowing skin.

Set boundaries

Part of taking control of one’s mental and emotional health is through setting boundaries . You can’t say yes to everything and, at the same time, make your mental health a priority. Steer clear from life drama, renegotiate your responsibilities, and mark your territory.

Have fun

You don’t have to take life too seriously. Individuals are allowed to live and experience life. The more you appreciate the beauty of life, the more you identify creative ways to deal with mental breakdowns and blocks.

    Victor Alston, President and CEO at Big Sur Construction | Luxe Living

    Based in California, Victor Alston is a multi-talented and highly skilled professional working in both the venture funding arena and the real estate development industry. As a venture funder, Victor Alston likes to identify late-stage technology development businesses for investment opportunities. As a real estate developer - and CEO and President at Big Sur Construction and Luxe Living - Victor Alston works to design super-luxury neighborhoods: communities where businesses and residents alike can benefit from the melding together of commercial and residential spaces.

