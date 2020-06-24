Avoiding Conflict in Relationships

Rohini and Angus had one subject that they avoided discussing to avoid conflict in their relationship and maintain the status quo. That subject was racism. However, recently, they have been able to address this subject with each other and move through difficult feelings together. This deeper level of empathy, understanding, and compassion was definitely worth the emotional discomfort of upsetting the status quo.

Angus & Rohini Ross are “the Rewilders.” They love working with couples and helping them to reduce conflict and discord in their relationships by pointing them to their innate wisdom and understanding. They work with couples who are struggling and couples who would like to deepen the love and intimacy they already have. They co-facilitate individualized couples intensives that rewild relationships back to their natural state of love. They are co-founders of The Rewilding Experience 29-Day Program and The Rewilding Community Membership Program: https://www.rewildingyourrelationship.com