Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Avoiding Burnout While Working Remotely

When the world was first thrown into remote work, there was a large mix of emotions. At first, many were embracing the flexibility of working from their beds in their pajamas. But this initial infatuation with remote working quickly wore off in many. While many corporate jobs may continue to offer flexible remote positions even […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When the world was first thrown into remote work, there was a large mix of emotions. At first, many were embracing the flexibility of working from their beds in their pajamas. But this initial infatuation with remote working quickly wore off in many. While many corporate jobs may continue to offer flexible remote positions even after the pandemic’s reign, many are looking forward to returning to an office either full-time or a few days a month. 

Why would employees want to return to the office after adjusting to these ideal and often coveted working conditions? To be quite frank, working remotely has led to some employees feeling burnt out. The balance between work and your personal life becomes easily blurred when you are working from home. It becomes hard to separate the two, and some have found it challenging to maintain stability. However, there are various ways to avoid this fatigue.

Get Up for Some Walks

Even though most office jobs are not very active in general, you still most likely used to take breaks from sitting at your desk. Whether walking to the bathroom, grabbing coffee, or getting out of your seat to converse with coworkers, you were probably a bit more active in the office setting than you are while working from home. 

To be a bit more active throughout the day, you may want to consider taking one or two short walks between meetings or tasks to feel a bit more energized when you sit down again. This will also give your eyes a much-needed break from the screen, as increased screen time can lead to feeling fatigued.

Maintain the Same Work Hours

It can be easy to overwork yourself when your office is in your living space. When you do not have a work commute, it can be natural for you to begin work early, work into the night or skip breaks. However, you need to ensure you are maintaining the same work hours you would be following if you were in the office. This will help you maintain a better work-life balance and help you keep to a balanced routine, resulting in you not growing burnt out or exhausted with your schedule.

Practice Self-Care Throughout the Day

If we’re all honest, we miss the fun we had with our coworkers in the office. Even on the most boring days, a colleague may have cracked a joke or told a story that kept you in good spirits the rest of the day. While this can still be done virtually, it is understandable that you may miss this face-to-face interaction to get you through the day.

Even though it may be quite some time before you return to the office, there are still some ways to spice up your workday. You can change your environment by working at a cafe for a few hours or setting up a workspace outside. You can also listen to fun music while working, do some exercises between meetings, or cook something delicious the night before, so you have a tasty work snack to look forward to. If you actively seek out ways to spice up your remote working experience, you will find yourself less likely to experience burnout.

    Cecily Choi, Founder at Crave NY

    Inspired by the continually evolving virtual world, Cecily Choi has combined her passion for business and digital marketing to create a marketing and vending firm. Over the past two years, Cecily has led her company, Crave NY, through changes while also analyzing sales and inventory data, networking and building relationships with wholesalers and production companies. She is also skilled in the financial industry, as she has experience working for a private wealth management firm for many years, being promoted twice in her time there. Cecily is a self-starter with the desire to further her career opportunities in a mainly digital environment. Visit CecilyChoi.org for more info!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The habits of remote workers: Has the pandemic really changed the way we work?

    by Christina Pavlou
    Community//

    Are You Driving Change or Are You Being Driven by it? Understanding The Future of Work Post COVID-19.

    by Chintan Jain
    Community//

    Everyday Routines To Help The Remote Worker Stay Active (And Stay Sane)

    by Darcy Cudmore

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.