Avoiding Burnout in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Working in the pharmaceutical industry has certainly had its struggles over the past year with the rise of covid and worldwide panic. Many individuals working within this field have experienced some sort of exhaustion over the past year, whether they are on the research side of the industry or conversing with customers. While burnout is sometimes inevitable, there are still some proven ways to avoid it while working in the pharmaceutical industry. 

Reflect on How You’ve Impacted Others

At the end of the day, you can take great pride in your work because you’ll know you’ve worked tirelessly to provide care for others, whether through research or even stocking shelves. You should know that your work has helped improve many individuals’ health, saving lives in some cases. No matter how hard a day of work may be, you can reflect back on the little wins you’ve been able to celebrate as a result of projects you’ve worked on. It’s helpful to have a file of accomplishments and lives you’ve influenced in order to get you through the hard days. This is a proven way to continue to motivate yourself in your work instead of getting discouraged when a problem seems unsolvable or too out of your control.

Use Vacation Time

If you’re beginning to feel exhausted and have some unused vacation days, don’t wait a while to use them. Vacation time is meant to rejuvenate you. You will find yourself enjoying your vacation days best when you are at your wit’s end. But it’s also important to take vacation time before you find yourself becoming completely burnt out because this time off will lessen the chances of you coming into that feeling. Even if you do not go on a lavish vacation, you will still feel refreshed from taking some paid time off and will be less likely to become worn out in the career you are passionate about.

Attend Events to Reinspire Yourself

Whether virtually or in person, there are many events geared towards the pharmaceutical industry. Individuals working in this field can attend these events in order to learn about new trends, medicines, clinical trials and more. While you may feel like filling your mind with more work-related information will lead you into more exhaustion, it will actually remind you of why you became interested in your occupation in the first place. You will be immersed in an inspiring learning experience which will motivate you to return to work with a fresh perspective. It is always helpful to open yourself up to these opportunities, as it will most likely put new pep in your step in regards to your career. 

The likelihood of becoming burnt out is actually much higher than many may realize. In order to be successful, one needs to experience the ups and downs of his or her career. It is those who are able to bounce back from pure exhaustion who usually achieve higher levels of success. Ensure you are doing all you can to prevent burnout, but don’t shame yourself if you do come to the point of feeling drained. There is always room to become re-inspired and get back on your A-game. 

    Vasiliki Tsipouri, Senior Manager of Clinical Operations at Bristol Myers Squibb

    A highly skilled and educated professional, Vasiliki Tsipouri is a pharmaceutical industry worker who is currently serving as Senior Manager of Clinical Operations for Bristol Myers Squibb.

    Vicky Tsipouri began pursuing an education in Molecular Biology in 1994. After graduating in 1997, she went on to obtain her MSc and Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics. While pursuing these studies, she worked with GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals in managing five molecular genetics and genomics research projects. Ever since then, Vicky has continued to soar in her career and has led impressive studies and clinical trials. Her postdoctoral role at the National Institute of Health gave her an appreciation of its world-renowned Clinical Center and the role of the Food and Drug Administration. She continues to inspire herself in her long career by pursuing educational opportunities and using her vast knowledge to inspire and educate others. Learn more about her experience at VickyTsipouri.com!

