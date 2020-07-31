Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Avoiding Burnout In the Financial Industry

Patrick McNamara of Claro Advisors shares some helpful tips on avoiding burnout in the financial industry.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Burnout is a common problem in nearly every industry, but it is especially prevalent in fast-paced environments like the financial sector. Employees for financial institutions often face high amounts of pressure and competition. Combine those with continuously changing regulations, and you have the perfect formula for burnout. 

Regardless of these factors, burnout does not need to happen to you. Here are some tips to help you avoid burnout and manage stress when working in the financial industry.

  1. Stop Multitasking

Despite the common belief that you need to multitask to get ahead, you will be more successful and less likely to burn out if you focus on one task at a time. Attempting to multitask hurts your focus and drains your energy, causing you to be more stressed. Instead, try making a list of everything you need to accomplish in order of importance. Then, go down the list, one by one.

  1. Maintain Boundaries

It’s easy to get sucked into numerous projects in the financial industry, especially when you’re trying to earn a promotion. Be careful not to commit to more than you can do well. When you’re overcommitted, you will not perform at your best, and you are more likely to be stressed. It is possible to be ambitious and dedicated and still maintain boundaries.

  1. Take Care of Yourself.

Managing your stress load is much easier when you are taking good care of yourself. Take care of yourself physically by eating nutritious meals and snacks, drinking plenty of water, and getting the proper amount of sleep each night. Also, create a realistic exercise routine and stick to it. An exercise routine with combat stress and keep you focused and efficient at work. 

  1. Make Time for What is Important.

Taking care of yourself is more than simply taking care of your body. Be sure to take proper care of your mental and emotional health as well. Don’t let the pressure to get ahead allow you to neglect your personal life. Take days off, enjoy a vacation once in a while, and make time for people and activities that you love. Do something you enjoy every day, even if it’s as simple as taking a walk. You could also try other activities that support mental health, such as journaling or meditation.

Follow these tips, and you will find that it is possible to avoid burnout in the financial industry. You may be surprised to find that you’re more successful than ever!

Brian Beland Headshot

Brian Beland, Partner & Senior VP of Mortgage Lending at American Mortgage Network

Brian Beland has developed a bubbling font of experience in the El Dorado Hills area of California. He is currently a part-owner, Senior Vice President and Senior Mortgage Loan Officer with American Mortgage Network. Brian has a deep and intimate understanding of the mortgage process, thanks to more than 17 years of work in the field. His expertise and understanding been instrumental in bringing thousands of clients access to home ownership throughout the state of California. He has worked with big companies such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo, and has held his own in a competitive and trying industry. As a top 1% producing loan officer, he has provided a nationally impressive level of production, and will continue to build upon and develop his career for years to come.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Take advantage of what technology can do for you.” With Tyler Gallagher & Matthew Bogart

by Tyler Gallagher
Community//

Avoiding Remote-Work Burnout

by Douglas Robert Pitek
Community//

“Be coachable and humble.”, with Shawn Plummer and Tyler Gallagher

by Tyler Gallagher

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.