Avoiding Burnout in Financial Management

Soren Spiers explores the ways financial managers can avoid and bounce back from burnout.

Though we all want to be on our A-game each day, there are some days where we do not feel as productive or motivated as others. It is essential to try to bounce back from these feelings so we can perform to the best of our abilities in our jobs. Especially for those in financial management, tracking budgets and dealing with numbers all day long can take a toll on the brain. If you find yourself getting worn out in this career and want to motivate yourself once again, there are a plethora of ways to avoid and bounce back from burnout.

Don’t Take On New Commitments

Financial managers often have a lot on their plates. It can seem like a natural step to take on new projects or help others out with their finances on the side. However, if you feel close to burnout already, this behavior will only lead to you crashing much sooner than anticipated. If you’ve been taking on project after project without carving out time for yourself, it may be time to make some changes in your routine. It is natural to want to tackle new projects, but you need to think about the possible consequences when doing so. Do not drive yourself crazy with too many responsibilities. Take a step back when you feel yourself getting overwhelmed, and then step back into those projects once you’ve been able to refresh yourself. Otherwise, you may risk going into a burnout that is hard to dig your way out of.

Delegate Tasks to Others

Much like the previous tip, you need to ensure you are not taking on too much to handle. In the case that you find yourself managing too many projects, you must decide which projects to hand off to others to avoid becoming overwhelmed. It is natural to want to be in control of certain tasks, but it might be more efficient to put your focus on fewer projects so you can put extra care and attention into them, resulting in a much better end product. You can put some less time-consuming tasks in your coworkers’ hands. Explain the goal of the project to them and ensure they feel prepared to tackle it. This will allow for a much-needed break on your end. Remember, it is better to hand off some projects in their beginning stages than to experience burnout in the crucial finalizing steps.

Get a Change of Scenery

One of the best ways to renew your mind is by traveling or spending time in nature. While it may not be practical to up and leave right before an important deadline, you can still use your time off the clock to take some walks in nature or maybe go on an overnight camping trip. These are great miniature ways to experience a new environment and feel refreshed. After the large projects are over, you can take yourself on a lavish vacation to celebrate before diving into more projects.

    Soren Spiers, Chief Financial Officer at Shadow Wood Country Club

    Soren Spiers oversees all financial obligations for Shadow Wood Country Club, an esteemed country club with three professionally designed golf courses and other amenities located in Bonita Springs, Florida.

