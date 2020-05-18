Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Avoiding Burnout in Entrepreneurship

Dr. Fred Morguelan P.h.D. shares some helpful tips on how to avoid burnout as a self-employed professional.

Entrepreneurship can be a great blessing in people’s lives. But it can also come with its own set of obstacles and stresses one has to conquer and push through. The lines between your personal and professional life begin to blur, the hours may get longer as you feel like you can’t stop worrying (especially if your office is in your house) and you feel like the whole thing is riding on your and your output.

With this in mind, I think it’s important to address burnout in entrepreneurship and how we can do our best to avoid stumbling into this pitfall.

Identifying Stress

Seek out and destroy stress triggers. Every week, try to take the time to think through what is stressing you out. Is it that email you’ve been meaning to send? Stop what you’re doing and send it now. Is it something you can deal with until next week? Put it on your calendar and don’t think about it until you have to. Clearing the room for much needed mental space is crucial for your mental health and overall productivity.

Schedule Time

As you get older, you’ll notice it gets tougher and tougher to find time for yourself and the people around you. If you keep waiting for the time to come you’re never going to get it. You need to schedule that time in and make sure you take time away from work to relax, reset, and show love to yourself and the people around you.

Exercise

The physical and the mental are interlinked, no doubt about it. Another thing that you absolutely must schedule into your weekly schedule to make sure you are staying mentally healthy is physical exercise. You’d be amazed at what going for a run, doing some push-ups, or even taking a nice walk outside can do for your mindset and longevity of health.

While this list is far from exhaustive, these three steps are non-negotiable if you’re looking to avoid burnout and excel and your passions.

Fred Morguelan, Certified Life Coach

With more than 30 years of experience as a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Marriage Family Therapist, Dr. Fred Morgulean, P.h.D. is a proven expert in the mental health field. His experience has provided him a foundation for his current work as an Aging Life Care Specialist and Life Coach. His current work is the result of a long passion for helping patients deal with work-related mental health struggles. His career began at the University of Louisville, where he earned his Bachelor's in Psychology. His academic career brought him to California, where he earned his Masters in Psychology from California State University and his P.h.D in Education from the University of Southern California. He would go on to teach at USC for 8 years, and the University of California at Los Angeles for 2 years.

