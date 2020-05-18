Avoiding Burnout in Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship can be a great blessing in people’s lives. But it can also come with its own set of obstacles and stresses one has to conquer and push through. The lines between your personal and professional life begin to blur, the hours may get longer as you feel like you can’t stop worrying (especially if your office is in your house) and you feel like the whole thing is riding on your and your output.

With this in mind, I think it’s important to address burnout in entrepreneurship and how we can do our best to avoid stumbling into this pitfall.

Identifying Stress

Seek out and destroy stress triggers. Every week, try to take the time to think through what is stressing you out. Is it that email you’ve been meaning to send? Stop what you’re doing and send it now. Is it something you can deal with until next week? Put it on your calendar and don’t think about it until you have to. Clearing the room for much needed mental space is crucial for your mental health and overall productivity.

Schedule Time

As you get older, you’ll notice it gets tougher and tougher to find time for yourself and the people around you. If you keep waiting for the time to come you’re never going to get it. You need to schedule that time in and make sure you take time away from work to relax, reset, and show love to yourself and the people around you.

Exercise

The physical and the mental are interlinked, no doubt about it. Another thing that you absolutely must schedule into your weekly schedule to make sure you are staying mentally healthy is physical exercise. You’d be amazed at what going for a run, doing some push-ups, or even taking a nice walk outside can do for your mindset and longevity of health.

While this list is far from exhaustive, these three steps are non-negotiable if you’re looking to avoid burnout and excel and your passions.